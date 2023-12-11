Tindral Sageswift Adjustments Coming With December 12th Weekly Reset

Along with scheduled weekly maintenance in each region (tomorrow, December 12), we’re going to make the following adjustments to the Tindral encounter in Amirdrassil.Dungeons and Raids
- Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope
Tindral Sageswift
Fire Beam number of beam spawns per pulse reduced to 6 (was 8).
- Fiery Growth duration increased to 20 seconds (was 16 seconds) in Mythic difficulty.
- Lingering Cinder duration reduced to 2 seconds (was 3 seconds).
- Pulsing Heat damage reduced by 33%.
- Fiery Vines health reduced by 7% in Mythic difficulty.
- Addressed a performance issue that caused a server delay at the start of the encounter.