Timewarped Badge Loot From The 20th Anniversary Event - Start Farming This Week

Item Cost Description

Kreeg's Hardy Draught 5 Timewarped Badge Makes your character very drunk and makes all NPCs and player characters around you look like ogres for 10 minutes. Item has 5 charges.

Deviate Fish 2 Timewarped Badge Fun raw fish that inflicts fun side effects. Eat at your own discretion!

Savory Deviate Delight 0 Timewarped Badge Fun cooked fish that transforms you into a Pirate or Ninja for 1 hour.

Noggenfogger Elixir 0 Timewarped Badge for 5 Fun potion that either shrinks you, gives you slow fall, or transforms you into a skeleton. Drink at your own discretion!