Timewalking Dungeons Buffed - Up to 66% More Health

Adjusted all dungeon enemy health and damage to better scale with player power.

With hotfixes that are now live, we have made the following adjustment to Timewalking dungeons.Our intention with these dungeons is for their difficulty to fall between the difficulty of a Normal and a Heroic dungeon at level 80.Our goal with changes like this is to provide a fairer, engaging challenge for all players while keeping to the principle that better gear makes you more powerful.We’ll continue to monitor dungeon difficulty to ensure Timewalking presents a satisfying level of challenge for all players.