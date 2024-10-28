Timewalking Dungeons Buffed - Up to 66% More Health

With hotfixes that are now live, we have made the following adjustment to Timewalking dungeons.Timewalking
- Adjusted all dungeon enemy health and damage to better scale with player power.
Our intention with these dungeons is for their difficulty to fall between the difficulty of a Normal and a Heroic dungeon at level 80.
Our goal with changes like this is to provide a fairer, engaging challenge for all players while keeping to the principle that better gear makes you more powerful.
We’ll continue to monitor dungeon difficulty to ensure Timewalking presents a satisfying level of challenge for all players.