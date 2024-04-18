Timerunning: Mists of Pandaria Will Release 1 Week After Patch 10.2.7

But when does 10.2.7 release tho
NO, i wanna play it already
I'm really excited for this event. I kind of wish we had more than one week to get patch things going though.
I think a week is good haha. Especially because it seems like collecting "everything" in timerunning will take like...the rest of dragonflight? lol. I am legit curious how much of season 4 I will spend in MOP if I plan to collect the majority of stuff.
Im ok with thisi can understand the sentiment of the Retail patch content and questlines being "overshadowed" by the Pandaria Remix event. So giving a week leadin actually makes sense.
so, any changes about aotc and CM original rewards being back ?
As a guild and raid leader I hope there is enough distance between S4 start and Pandamonium, as want to finish S4 raiding before we divert attention to Pandamonium, its characters and raids.
Noooo! D:
This is real lame. Would've liked S4 and the pandaria event to be separated by at least a month or 2, because I'd like to play both, but not at once!
I expected them to drop at the same time, a one week buffer is nice.
no cm sets no hype sorry
Wait so....panda land remix will not launch on next reset with everything 😳