Timerunning Meta Achievements - Earn Cosmetic Rewards by Completing Pandaria Activities

My monk transmog is so very happy!
? Landfall - Rewards Class Ensemble Is that what I think it is?
Thank god these seem super achievable and they chose to go the route of complete 1 or 2 instead of do everything. Lets people play more solo or group style to get the cool things.
SO happy about that dang hat finally being able to sit on our back!Also, I'm really curious how class set/arsenals will work. Do I need to grind every single class to get them all? That's the biggest thing I'm worried about atm regarding all this
Still waiting for that CM ether re-release or recolor when people asked for the return.Holly did say “what if we do something better” then I fully expect a gear set on par with the CM gear.As it's still one of the best class thematic sets for a lot of classes that blizzard has ever made.
So basically do the story and suffer through LFR, that's not terrible. Not sure who wants to farm for exalted rep for some of these.
Bruh im not gonna grind exalted again with mop reps already got ptsd from world of dailycraft when mop released
dear dataminer, we are waiting on the class sets! <3
Does achievement progression from when the content was ACTUALLY current count towards completion in the event? And, how long is this event?
Golden Dragon is an easy achievement YES!I hope "class arsenal" doesn't mean you must run the same thing in all classes on a limited time event.
These don't sound that bad at all. Hit 70, just do the content. The rep stuff for the dragon is probably going to be a pain, so the other two options are significantly easier to do with a little patience. Personally, I'm speedrunning the HELL out of the valley for that chicken backpack. I greatly desire that.