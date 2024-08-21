Timerunning Gear from MoP Remix Characters Counts for Crest Discounts

Bro what does it matter, 2 days until new exp and the green item you get from questing will be better than this. Wowhead just posting because they want more clicks again.
This has been a thing since MoP remix started.
And where do you get the bazillion flightstones needed for this “very quickly”?
Minor convenience detected. Nerf inc. Idk why they wold need to x.x
I wish i knew that before upgrading it to the prepatch event gear and selling the old stuff :)
Hotfixed in 3.. 2..1
Don't mind if I do
it's a bait don't try it . blizzard always trying to do sus things before new expansion release
Its the least they can do after locking you on separate realms for 3 months and making you grind and spend millions of bronze to upgrade your gear.
Now if only blizz hadn't obliterated my bars I might be interested in playing those toons lol. Also omg, mog per slot rather than per item when? >:|
Ilvl on another toon provides a flightstone discount. Ilvl on the same toon additionally provides a complete removal of crest cost, which is a much bigger deal. It's useful to note that previous ilvl of remix toons has not been forgotten for this purpose, and I wouldn't have thought of that if not for this article.
Well, I had a character with max item level in MoP Remix, but after the event was over, I still require Crests to upgrade my gear past the item level of my current main.