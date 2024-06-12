Timerunner's Mastery Now Live - Bronze and Thread Acquisition Significantly Buffed!

Finally.
Nice. A little too late tho.
FINALLY! Now I can finish getting all the mount recolors much easier and get my other 70 geared faster.
I got the increased numbers even without the buff
"you may need to login to get this buff" oh dang. Didn't see that one coming.
Is this a temporary buff for this week or something they were saving for the last 30 days but accidently went live now?
So and when you can buy all Weapon tmogs?
Shaohao rep just got buffed by like 800% too.
Called it.
Of course after I finish all my daily quests/bosses/raids.
Great change! This might just encourage me to get back into this game mode. I would really like to see alts having reduced upgrade costs on gear as well on pieces of gear that are lower ilvl than what the "main" character has upgraded.
And so it has begun. As expected. W for blizz
Wish they'd make these changes on the reset instead of halfway through the day
Imagine posting that bluepost with the infamous tone deaf "Not nerfing upgrade costs" and then doing this later which is an effective nerf to upgrade costs lmao. Good change but too late and blizz deserves the flak they got.