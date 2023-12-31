Time Rift Mounts - Twelve Days of Mounts: Day 10

A ton of really great mounts from a relatively easy and not too time consuming grind
I already have all of them, except sulfur hound, already had both gifts obtained without knowing so
I got randomly given the Horn of the White War Wolf in Valdraken. I didn't really look at it so I'm only now realizing how odd it is that they used the old worg mount model for it. Compared to the Reins of the Ravenous Black Gryphon which uses the MoP and later gryphon.
The Gold-Toed Albatross is from Ulderoth, not Azmourne.
I believe I have a few of the Horde and Alliance exclusive mounts on some alts, so if anyone still needs these, please let me know! I'll periodically check this thread to see if anyone has replied and will update accordingly.