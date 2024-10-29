Tier 2 Eternal Armor Sets Available with Guest Relations Questline

I don't even understand what this article is trying to tell us.
Yay, now that the whiners have had their way, this event will be essentially over for me after 2 weeks, and I get to spend 2 months with nothing to do over christmas, so there's nothing to distract me from the fact that my grandparents don't know who I am anymore.!@#$ing wonderful. I'm so glad y'all convinced blizzard to ruin their own event and leave us with nothing to do for 80% of the patch.
I *think* what they're trying to say here, and failing to, is that prior to guest relations being unlocked, the max tokens you could get was 51. WIth Guest Relations now unlocked you can get to 61, and get your first T2 piece this week.But it's horribly written. And the reset happens in like 8 hours and we'll get a ton of bronze from everything.So this article is completely moot.
36? Is this article not using the new token reward buffs coming tomorrow?
Please can you tell me please, how you can get 10 tokens with guest ?
So basically things that we know, no need to jebait us with the "new questline" title.
Wowhead, you really should reword the whole article.