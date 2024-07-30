Three Mythic Raid Mounts Will Drop Per Kill in The War Within

Good change!
Good change for those who want to get everyone mounts quicker and start selling runs
Still not worth it. Even if it was guaranteed 1 mount for every player it will still not worth doing mythic raids...
With the weekly dmg buff inside the raid you'll easily be able to squeeze in another buyer later in the season.
Lmao, what even is that thing? It doesn’t seem to have a head? 😂
This isn't necessarily a buff. If the War Within is an 18 month expansion with a Season 4 redo season following 3 regular seasons, each regular season will only last about 5 months, as opposed to the typical 6 month season we're used to. So around 5 fewer weeks per raid, thus 5 fewer chances to kill the Mythic endboss hence this adjustment. What this really means is that a Season 4 of TWW is more likely now.
Can’t wait to book my run!
Ooh man guilds are about to make BANK.
Good Change and still i think if you kill the Endboss this should be a Reward for everyone participating in the Raid.
Was super excited for this until I saw the world quest recolor and the blue raid version for other difficulties, much like tier sets have become.Mythic should provide unique cosmetics (inb4 different colors are unique), instead of higher gear levels.
It's a nice change, my guild and I killed mythic Fyrakk something like 16 times to give every member of the roster their mounts and sell some others to pay for TWW expenses. It gets pretty tedious after 8/9 reclears, so the grind getting shorter and more rewarding is very welcome.
new models please not reskins , ty kindly