Thrall's Role as a Mentor - "Trials" Short Story Analysis

Thrall, the Leader

“There are times I yearn for my early days as Warchief. No, don’t look at me like that. I love what we have built here, and I would never want to go back. But it felt different.”

Durak, the Son

Rehze, the Daughter

He put a hand to her shoulder. “Close your eyes. Listen. Feel. What do you notice?”



They sat in silence for a time. He guided her fingers to the soil, digging her fingers in. There was a steady breeze that carried the sounds of wildlife to them, the scent of the earth. There was moisture in the deeper layers of the soil. The sun radiated heat down on them.



Rehze smiled. She was always one for finding beauty in the simplest things—from a squealing piglet to a fallen tree that housed a million insects, flourishing in the rotten timber. Thrall wondered, not for the first time, if she had a shaman’s path in her future.

Thrall, the Mentor

He glowered, but it crumbled into a rueful smile. “As a leader, a shaman, a father, I see this world is better. And yet . . . for all I’ve sought peace, sometimes I fear a world free from war. If Durak and Rehze come of age in a peaceful world . . . will they know why we fought? Have wisdom enough to recognize injustice, evil, cruelty when they see it? Possess the courage, the strength to face it? Even now I spend most of my time roaring and thundering in council meetings. I can hardly remember the last time I hefted a weapon.”