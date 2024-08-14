This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Thrall's Role as a Mentor - "Trials" Short Story Analysis
Live
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Portergauge
Trials
is a short story from the upcoming anthology book,
The Voices Within
. In this story by Jonathan Maberry, we examine Thrall's role as a mentor to his children and to the Horde.
Thrall, the Leader
“There are times I yearn for my early days as Warchief. No, don’t look at me like that. I love what we have built here, and I would never want to go back. But it felt
different
.”
Thrall is a character who needs little introduction, but we'll give him a lengthy one anyways. He has been Warchief of the Horde, World-Shaman of the Earthen Ring, Earth-Warder of the Black Dragonflight, Chieftain of the Frostwolf Clan, and a whole host of numerous titles in between. In all aspects, Thrall is
the
orc, and the iconic figurehead for the Horde both in-universe and out.
In the early days of his story, Thrall was the face of a new future for orcish culture. After losing themselves to demonic corruption and war, the once-shamanistic orcs who invaded Azeroth with the intent of conquest were reduced to prisoners sapped of their will in human internment camps. The generation of old felt shame for their misdeeds, and a new generation was raised from birth in shackles.
Among that new generation was Thrall, son to Durotan and Draka of the Frostwolf Clan. Young Thrall was found as a baby after his parents refused to continue perpetuating the Horde's crimes, and lost their lives for it. Brought up as a slave gladiator, Thrall knew little more than combat and cruelty -- save for the aid of a human woman named Taretha. It was Taretha that gave him the opportunity to escape his shackles, which allowed him to find what remained of his people beyond the internment camps. He met characters like Grom Hellscream who taught him the orcish tongue, and Drek'thar who told him the truth of his heritage.
A young Thrall, as seen in Hearthstone.
In that time, Thrall became the first orcish shaman on Azeroth, and the first to embrace the elements since his people had fallen to corruption on their home planet of Draenor. More than that, Thrall became a liberator of his people, allying with the former Warchief Orgrim Doomhammer in his efforts to free their people from the internment camps and seek out a new home. While he would bond deeply with Orgrim, the former Warchief was later killed, leaving his armor, his hammer, and his title to Thrall.
In time, Thrall would see all of his people freed, and at the behest of the Prophet Medivh, he would take them across the seas to Kalimdor to find a new home. Along the way he would ally with the Darkspear Trolls, the Tauren of Mulgore, and ultimately unite with the remnants of the Alliance under Jaina Proudmoore to save the world from the Burning Legion's invasion. He saw his people through the strenuous cold war that defined the original World of Warcraft era, through the rediscovery of Draenor and the Mag'har on Outland, and through the War against the Lich King, all as the defining face of the new Horde and their pursuit of redemption.
Thrall and Cairne in Warcraft 3: Reforged.
In time, however, the faults in Thrall's leadership would begin to bear fruit. As much as he sought to redeem his people from the mistakes of their past, he was also close friends with men like Grom Hellscream, the very orc who first accepted demonic corruption and helped damn his people. He named their new capitol of Orgrimmar after Orgrim Doomhammer, the very man who nearly wiped out all of humanity during the Second War. While he knew the errors of leaders past, he also held them up in reverence, lending to a confusing mix of blame and nostalgia for the fellow orcs of his generation -- not the least of which being Grom's uncorrupted son, Garrosh Hellscream.
Thrall had uplifted Garrosh from his shame during his time on Outland, giving him a striking tale of his father's heroic sacrifice to liberate their people from corruption that gave Garrosh pride in his heritage... and a distinct lack of perspective on the mistakes that led to that sacrifice. Thrall instilled a pair of rose-tinted goggles upon Garrosh, not unlike the pair he himself wore. And so when the world began to break apart and Thrall was called away from his place as Warchief, he placed the mantle of leadership onto a wholly unprepared Garrosh. Amidst the chaos of calming Azeroth's elemental upheaval, Thrall would find purpose for himself as a shaman of the Earthen Ring, and along the way meet his future mate Aggra with whom he would sire two children.
Thrall guiding Garrosh into the position of Warchief.
While Thrall's efforts as Earth-Warder would see the world saved from annihilation, his haste to install Garrosh would spell doom for the ideals of the new Horde he had founded. Garrosh spent his time warmongering across the planet in the wake of the Cataclysm, and that warmongering only escalated with the discovery of Pandaria. From the outset, Garrosh had alienated fellow leaders of the Horde like Vol'jin, wielded bigotry to impose impossible tasks on Sylvanas and the Forsaken, and outright killed Cairne Bloodhoof, leaving his son Baine a distant new leader.
The ideal Horde that Thrall had built crumbled almost immediately under the weight of Garrosh's rule, and it was not Thrall who ultimately pulled its scattered pieces back together, but Vol'jin. While the Horde prospered for a time, Thrall was overcome with turmoil over the chaos he had unleashed upon his own faction, a turmoil that escalated after he was forced to kill Garrosh in honorable combat.
That turmoil culminated in Thrall losing his connection to the elements, and giving up his place as wielder of the Doomhammer. After the disastrous failure at the Broken Shore that saw Vol'jin slain and Sylvanas named Warchief for her heroism, Thrall retreated from the Horde and from Azeroth entirely, choosing an early retirement with his family on Outland instead.
It wasn't until the onset of the Fourth War that he would be called back to Azeroth by Saurfang, who pleaded with him to return as a leader to set the Horde straight amidst Sylvanas' warmongering. In Saurfang's words, men like them "don't get to hide" from their duties, and while Saurfang ultimately
did
get to hide from them with his death at Sylvanas' hands, Thrall himself was left with another fractured Horde in the wake of a vicious warchief -- this time without an easy figure like Vol'jin to unite them in his stead.
Rather than take up the mantle of Warchief once more, however, Thrall and his fellow leaders chose to create the Horde Council, and equal space for each race to chart the course of their faction to better protect against the corruption of a single leader. While he would not become leader of the Horde entirely, he would take a place as representative for his people, and return to Orgrimmar fully to aid in leading yet another reformed Horde.
Thrall in Battle for Azeroth.
It is there, after that long-winded recollection of Thrall's story, that we come to the present day in this short story. While he may have endured some tribulations in the Shadowlands, Thrall ultimately regained his connection to the elements during his time in the Realms of Death, and returns to Azeroth a man quite similar to the position he had when he first formed the new Horde. He is a renewed shaman, a leader of the Orcish people, and a steadfast supporter of the newfound peace with the Alliance. He is quite changed in turn, however, not the least of which due to his role as a father to two children.
Durak, the Son
While the face of this story is Thrall, the core conflict revolves not around him, but around his son Durak -- a fact we don't quite learn until the very end of the tale. Initially, Durak is framed as a faceless young warrior, embarking on a foolhardy and dangerous mission into the Wailing Caverns to take out Trigore the Lasher, a rare mob guarding the dungeon's entrance that players may remember from Classic.
Trigore the Lasher in game, in the Northern Barrens.
Durak is not doing this merely for the sake of it, but to prove himself through the om'gora; the "rite of honor". While Orcish culture has many rites of this nature, such as the om'riggor from Draenor, om'gora is a rather recent invention, created by Durak's mother Aggra during the Orc Heritage questline during
Dragonflight
. The rite was proposed as a replacement for the old trials to better fit the status of the Orcish people on Azeroth. For many, including Thrall, they were never officially inducted into their clans through their old rites, and many of them lacked a strong clan identity at all due to their time in internment camps as children.
The rite of om'gora is split into three parts, to help young orcs better understand their connection to the Clan of their choice, the Land they live in, and the Ancestors that came before. It is the Blessing of the Clan that most intrigues orc children, however, as it requires felling a beast without armor to prove their strength. The appeal to traditional Orcish ideals is obvious in that, and the fervor of many youths to complete it and prove their worth saw them killed long before they were ready -- most notably against beasts of great renown such as Trigore.
Durak facing down Trigore the Lasher.
Throughout the story, we see short bursts of Durak's fight with Trigore, and the thoughts running through his head. Before the fight, he has a clear confidence and reverence for the rite he is attempting. He feels the weight of those who have attempted the rite before him, and as a result, its importance to finding a place in orcish society should he survive the encounter. We learn later however that he is fueled by anger as much as desire. One of the many young orcs who had been claimed by Trigore in their attempts to complete the rite was Durak's friend, and it seems he seeks to avenge him as much as prove his worth where others had failed. He ultimately strikes out against Thrall's wishes, seeking to fell the beast and prove himself worthy on his own terms.
The root of Durak's desire to prove himself comes from more than just the cultural ideals instilled in him as an orc. Beyond just his place in orcish culture, he is the son of his people's greatest hero, and those expectations weigh heavy on him. We first met Durak during the inception of om'gora during the Orc Heritage questline, where he aids the player in being the first to complete them. Along the way, he expresses his doubts about being able to live up to the role of being a legendary shaman like both of his parents, and if such a path even calls to him.
Durak's conversation with the orc player.
The fight he has against Trigore shows those doubts as his courage wavers in the heat of battle. He began to understand the challenge those who came before him had faced, and why they had failed against the beast. The story initially cuts short before we see the result of the battle, and when Thrall finds out what his son had done, he races to the Wailing Caverns in an effort to save him. Thankfully, he finds Durak victorious, if wounded, against Trigore.
Ultimately, Durak set out to prove himself worthy to his parents. While Thrall and Aggra merely wished to keep him safe, Durak felt stifled and held back by those protections, and wished to prove himself worthy not only to complete his om'gora, but worthy to protect his people as his parents have.
Durak's model in-game.
While Durak is unburdened by the guilt that Thrall instilled in his own generation, he holds burdens of his own, borne of being the new generation following in Thrall's footsteps. The Horde has changed significantly since his father founded it back in
Warcraft 3
, with both new allies and new hardships that have come to define them beyond the simple group of outcasts seeking redemption and freedom. After their ideals of honor have been tried time and again, the role of the orcs in the modern Horde remains to be seen, and the burdens of the future weigh upon Durak and his peers just as much as they did orcs like Thrall and Garrosh.
What Durak's ultimate path will be is unknown, but it is clear that he is not quite a conventional orc. The shadow of his father above him is not unlike that of Anduin Wrynn when he first emerged as a character, the son of a legendary leader who also took an unconventional path compared to his traditional father. Perhaps he will take a path other than that of a warrior or a shaman; his skills at hunting are clearly up to par in this story, and Thrall's descriptions of him make allusions to the tricks of a mage. Or perhaps instead, he will find a way to live up to the expectations placed upon him and follow in his father's wake.
Only time will tell, but this is certainly not the last we've seen of Durak.
Rehze, the Daughter
In contrast to Durak and his turmoil, Thrall's daughter Rehze is in many respects the ideal orcish child. While the playful battles she fights are far from real, she manages to rally her fellow children to war against the fearsome 'ogre' that is her father, and topple him with their makeshift weapons. Even as a child, she is able to embody her father's nature as a warrior and leader alike.
More than that, however, she is able to embody his shamanistic wisdom as well. Though she is much younger than Durak, Rehze too wants to know about the rites of omg'ora. In her view, it is about war and killing and hunting, and she wants to know what it takes to do that. Seeing the faults in his young daughter's view, Thrall works to correct her on its purpose not about killing, but about learning.
Thrall takes Rehze through each rite of om'gora step by step, explaining the meaning of each to her. The one she knows about most is the Blessing of the Clan; it is the one all the orc younglings talk about the most, as the hunting rite offers a more traditional chance at glory as befits orcish customs. Even then, however, she doesn't truly understand why they undergo the hunting rite, merely the excitement and glory her peers discuss regarding it.
He put a hand to her shoulder. “Close your eyes. Listen.
Feel
. What do you notice?”
They sat in silence for a time. He guided her fingers to the soil, digging her fingers in. There was a steady breeze that carried the sounds of wildlife to them, the scent of the earth. There was moisture in the deeper layers of the soil. The sun radiated heat down on them.
Rehze smiled. She was always one for finding beauty in the simplest things—from a squealing piglet to a fallen tree that housed a million insects, flourishing in the rotten timber. Thrall wondered, not for the first time, if she had a shaman’s path in her future.
To help her better understand their meaning, he starts with the Blessing of the Land instead. He urges her to think on the true nature of the world around her; the rhythm of the elements, the balance of nature, and the place that groups like the orcs have in it. He explains how their actions often disrupt the balance of the world if they are not wary, and how they must be careful in their endeavors when they hunt for food, cut down trees, and till the land for crops. The Blessing of the Land involves working with a shaman to help cultivate the land alongside the spirits, to better it for future generations.
It is here that Rehze takes to Thrall's words almost immediately. After a long winded explanation on Thrall's part, she summarizes his teachings with the simple phrase, "It means not thinking everything's just about you." Thrall had been imparting upon her the wisdom of a shaman, and his daughter understands them quite clearly. Just as much as her skills as a mock-warrior, Rehze thrives under his shamanistic teaching as well even at her young age.
When it comes to the Blessing of the Ancestors, Thrall endeavors to impart upon Rehze the wisdom of honoring those who came before them. Beyond merely revering their actions that brought the orcish people to where they are now, the Blessing seeks to help young orcs understand their ancestors, in both triumphs and failures. Acts such as preparing a feast, telling a story, or righting a wrong in the name of an ancestor all act as viable options for fulfilling the rites.
'A Horde of Five', by Alex Horley.
Finally, Thrall imparts the true meaning of the Blessing of the Clan. He explains that their clans, and the Horde as a whole, exist beyond their passion for combat and the apparent thirst for bloodshed that the Horde might seem to strive for from the outside. He gives an example of the pigs in the yard at their home, and how they slaughter them for food. Rehze hates it, but Thrall explains that they do not kill their animals out of hatred, but necessity. They must eat, and in the same way, the Horde must survive. Just as violence in war is necessary for survival, violence is necessary to gather their food.
It is for that reason that the Blessing of the Clan is a mission taken alone. To understand best the strength needed to defend the Horde when required, a young orc must also understand the downfalls of weakness. In Thrall's words, "A weak link can break the strongest chain", and that applies to the strength of a vanguard as much as a literal chain. Rehze knew what the Blessing of the Clan meant on the surface, but through her father's lesson, she comes to know what it truly means.
Though the story eventually leads into discovering Durak's undertaking of the Blessing, Rehze's time listening to Thrall clearly has its effect on the young girl. Thrall remarks on the differences between his two children however, given their ages. For Durak, the concepts of honor and glory are personal, ones he must seek out himself, whereas a young girl like Rehze still sees those concepts as abstract, concepts to be played at. Nevertheless, Rehze clearly takes to the teachings of her father in all their facets. She has the strength of a leader at a young age, and already shows the wisdom to become a shaman like both of her parents before her.
It will be a good many years before we see Rehze at an age old enough to play a prominent role, but from her formal debut here, it is clear that she is well on her way towards following in the footsteps of her legendary parents.
Thrall, the Mentor
He glowered, but it crumbled into a rueful smile. “As a leader, a shaman, a father, I see this world is better. And yet . . . for all I’ve sought peace, sometimes I fear a world free from war. If Durak and Rehze come of age in a peaceful world . . . will they know why we fought? Have wisdom enough to recognize injustice, evil, cruelty when they see it? Possess the courage, the strength to face it? Even now I spend most of my time roaring and thundering in council meetings. I can hardly remember the last time I hefted a weapon.”
Thrall's place as a person and a leader have changed immensely since his debut role in
Warcraft 3
. The headstrong, optimistic orc is a thing of the past now, having endured mistakes and losses at the hands of both himself and others. Although his days as Warchief are over at present, Thrall is shown to have a yearning for the relative simplicity of his time in the role. During the strenuous events of the Shadows Rising novel, Thrall frequently thought to himself how easy it would be to reclaim the role of Warchief and set things right within his faction. Few would see fit to defy his choice or his authority in such a role, and it would make guiding his people out of their immediate troubles a much swifter task.
Thrall knows what such an action would cost the Horde, however. Although Thrall himself may be a just ruler, the Horde both old and new have suffered under the leadership of many of its warchiefs. In the view of the modern Horde, the power that an unquestionable ruler commands has proven too costly a role to continue perpetuating, and it is for that reason why Thrall continues to support the Horde Council, despite his urges.
Thrall's past selves.
Where that leaves Thrall himself, however, is another question -- if he is not the Warchief, nor the World-Shaman, what is he now?
As this story shows, it seems Thrall's role going forward isn't to lead the charge, but to guide the next generation into doing so. While characters like Rehze are still young, Thrall clearly shows aptitude as a teacher in how he treats her, beyond simply the role of fatherhood. One of the concerns Thrall expresses to Aggra is what his people will be like if they eventually achieve the peaceful world they desire. He knows full well the cost of war; his generation of leaders has come and gone, and left him to lead alongside their children in the modern era. His children, on the other hand, do not, and Thrall fears for them. If they come of age in a peaceful world, how will they have the wisdom to recognize injustice, or the strength to fight against it?
Aggra has no such concerns about her mate, however. She sees the value in the role he plays not just commanding soldiers on the battlefield, but guiding his fellow leaders in their council meetings, and in passing down his wisdom to the new generation. Despite Thrall's doubts, she is able to help him in realizing that the role he is already playing in the modern Horde is one of value, and that he doesn't need to doubt himself for not playing the part he once did.
Thrall in The War Within.
Thrall may not be Warchief of the Horde any longer, but his place as a mentor and father extends not only to his children, but to his faction as a whole. As Thrall ages beyond his youth, he has begun to find his new place in the Horde as a teacher to guide them. Where that will lead him as he joins the main cast in
The War Within
remains to be seen, but with decades of lessons learned under his belt, the erstwhile Lord of the Clans is more than ready for the trials ahead.
