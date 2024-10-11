This Week in WoW - WoW 20th Anniversary Celebration, Chilling Sounds of WoW, and More!

Catch up on the latest World of Warcraft
The World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Celebration Update Goes Live October 22!
Join the celebration as World of Warcraft
celebrates its 20th Anniversary with new activities and myriad ways to earn currency.When:
October 22, 2024 – January 6, 2025Where:
Outside the Caverns of Time in Tanaris
Here’s what you can look forward to during the 20th Anniversary Celebration:
Accept Your Invitation
- Earn and spend a new currency— Bronze Celebration Tokens— to spend on new items for your collection.
- Engage in the Blackrock Depths Raid dungeon
- Collect Iconic Tier 2 transmog appearance sets
- Go Timewalking through Classic World of Warcraft Dungeons
- Earn a New Mount, Blizzard Employee Service Award cosmetics, and More
- Celebrate with an expanded event at the Caverns of Time
- Join Chromie on a new time-bending adventure with the Codex of Chromie
- Discover new secrets and solve them with Guest Relations
- Defeat Party-Crashing World Bosses including the Sha of Anger and Archavon the Stonewatcher
- Go back for some PvP revenge during Korrak’s Revenge in Alterac Valley
- Celebrate 30 Years of Warcraft with Warcraft III themed back appearances on the Trading Post
Players level 10 and up will receive the quest, “Another Timely Invitation,” inviting them to the celebration in Tanaris outside the Caverns of Time. You’ll speak with Yllana to turn in your quest and then pick up some one-time quests to learn more about the event.
Go on a Shopping Spree During the WoW 20th Anniversary Celebration
The WoW 20th Anniversary introduces a variety of new activities and ways to earn currency during the event, which can be used to purchase myriad items including iconic Tier 2 transmog appearance sets. We’ve consulted top goblins and tallied it all up so that you know how to earn these currencies and where you can spend them.
Players will also automatically be granted a 10% experience and reputation buff during the Anniversary and can add an additional 10% experience and reputation buff by completing the repeatable “Celebrate Good Fun” quest with Yllana. This buff will not countdown while offline and will be offered to you again once per day when it expires.Developer Insights: For the Anniversary event, we want these epic new rewards to feel both special to players and well-earned. To that end, we have worked to create a rewarding system that should help players earn their first Tier 2 set in the first 2-3 weeks, depending upon their play style. We know that there are a lot of people who are excited to earn more sets if not all of them. To accommodate this, we have both discounts and increased abilities to earn currency that kick in after those early weeks (detailed further below). This should allow players who play through the event regularly to have the ability to earn all thirteen of these Tier Sets and many, if not all of the other new cosmetic rewards tied to the anniversary. If you run out of time this year, don’t worry; we will have the sets available from the anniversary event in future years.
Chilling Sounds of World of Warcraft
Carve ghoulish gourds and sinister-looking squash when you take an auditory adventure through the eeriest soundscapes of Azeroth:
00:00:00 – Crypt by Russell Brower
00:01:38 – Haunted by Russell Brower, Jason Hayes
00:07:03 – Cursed by Derek Duke
00:19:02 – Scarlet Monastery by Jeremy Soule
00:23:00 – Azj-Kahet by Jake Lefkowitz, Leo Kaliski
00:33:17 – Nathria by Grant Kirkhope, Jake Lefkowitz
00:45:00 – Karazhan by Russell Brower
01:30:30 – “Scholomance” by Jeremy Soule
