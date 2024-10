This Week in WoW - WoW 20th Anniversary Celebration, Chilling Sounds of WoW, and More!

The World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Celebration Update Goes Live October 22!

Earn and spend a new currency— Bronze Celebration Tokens— to spend on new items for your collection.

Engage in the Blackrock Depths Raid dungeon

Collect Iconic Tier 2 transmog appearance sets

Go Timewalking through Classic World of Warcraft Dungeons

Earn a New Mount, Blizzard Employee Service Award cosmetics, and More

Celebrate with an expanded event at the Caverns of Time

Join Chromie on a new time-bending adventure with the Codex of Chromie

Discover new secrets and solve them with Guest Relations

Defeat Party-Crashing World Bosses including the Sha of Anger and Archavon the Stonewatcher

Go back for some PvP revenge during Korrak’s Revenge in Alterac Valley

Celebrate 30 Years of Warcraft with Warcraft III themed back appearances on the Trading Post

Go on a Shopping Spree During the WoW 20th Anniversary Celebration

Chilling Sounds of World of Warcraft

Catch up on the latestnews with(TWiW)!Join the celebration ascelebrates its 20th Anniversary with new activities and myriad ways to earn currency.October 22, 2024 – January 6, 2025Outside the Caverns of Time in TanarisHere's what you can look forward to during the 20th Anniversary Celebration:Players level 10 and up will receive the quest, "Another Timely Invitation," inviting them to the celebration in Tanaris outside the Caverns of Time. You'll speak with Yllana to turn in your quest and then pick up some one-time quests to learn more about the event.Grab all the celebration details from our World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Celebration article The WoW 20th Anniversary introduces a variety of new activities and ways to earn currency during the event, which can be used to purchase myriad items including iconic Tier 2 transmog appearance sets. We've consulted top goblins and tallied it all up so that you know how to earn these currencies and where you can spend them.Players will also automatically be granted a 10% experience and reputation buff during the Anniversary and can add an additional 10% experience and reputation buff by completing the repeatable "Celebrate Good Fun" quest with Yllana. This buff will not countdown while offline and will be offered to you again once per day when it expires.Learn all the details about currency types, anniversary vendors, Tier 2 armor appearances, and more from our previously published article Carve ghoulish gourds and sinister-looking squash when you take an auditory adventure through the eeriest soundscapes of Azeroth:00:00:00 – Crypt by Russell Brower00:01:38 – Haunted by Russell Brower, Jason Hayes00:07:03 – Cursed by Derek Duke00:19:02 – Scarlet Monastery by Jeremy Soule00:23:00 – Azj-Kahet by Jake Lefkowitz, Leo Kaliski00:33:17 – Nathria by Grant Kirkhope, Jake Lefkowitz00:45:00 – Karazhan by Russell Brower01:30:30 – "Scholomance" by Jeremy Soule