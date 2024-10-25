This Week in WoW - Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct, Support CureDuchenne, Twitch Drops, and More!

Catch up on the latest World of Warcraft
news with This Week in WoW
(TWiW)!
Save the Date for Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct on November 13
Join us November 13 at 10:00 am PST for a special presentation celebrating 30 years of Warcraft and a look ahead at what’s next.
Watch the Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct on our official channels: Twitch
, YouTube
, TikTok
It’s a big year for the Warcraft universe and whether you’re a Hearthstone fan, you’ve joined the chaos in Warcraft Rumble, ventured into the world of Azeroth for the first time in Warcraft: Orcs and Humans, or you’re a World of Warcraft player, there’s something for everyone in our Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct stream. You won’t want to miss a moment— or a single surprise.
Stay tuned after the stream for a special 20th Anniversary concert broadcast, “World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music,” celebrating 20 Years of World of Warcraft music. Produced by Helvepic and filmed live in Switzerland the concert was performed by the 21st Century Orchestra and three choirs—Tale of Fantasy, Ardito, and the Madrijazz Gospel, this sweeping 190 performer ensemble will take you on a musical adventure through time and emotion.
You’ll also be able to earn new in-game viewership rewards for Hearthstone, Warcraft Rumble, and World of Warcraft. We’ll have more details for you soon, so be sure to check back on our official sites.
The World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Celebration Update is Now Live!
Join the celebration as World of Warcraft
celebrates its 20th Anniversary with new activities and myriad ways to earn currency.When:
October 22, 2024 – January 6, 2025Where:
Outside the Caverns of Time in Tanaris
Players level 10 and up will receive the quest, “Another Timely Invitation, inviting them to the celebration in Tanaris outside the Caverns of Time. You’ll speak with Yllana to turn in your quest and then pick up some one-time quests to learn more about the event.
Grab all the celebration details from our World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Celebration article
.
Support CureDuchenne With the Reven Pack
Inspired by the incredible story captured in “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” documentary about Mats “Ibelin” Steen—now live on Netflix
— a Norwegian WoW® player who suffered from Duchenne muscular dystrophy. You can add the Reven Pack to your collection and support CureDuchenne to accelerate research toward a cure for Duchenne and improve care for individuals worldwide living with the disease.
All proceeds from The Reven Pack sales will support CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a progressive neuromuscular disease.
“Reven” means “the fox” in Norwegian, and this curious little companion can’t wait to discover the secrets of Azeroth by your side, no matter if you journey through the depths of Khaz Algar in modern World of Warcraft
or the shattered world of Cataclysm Classic
. In addition, the pack also includes the Reven’s Comfy Carrier for modern WoW—an adorable transmog backpack item with a sleeping Reven.Add the Reven Pack to your collection today!
Twitch Drop: Scramble to Get the Sand Scarab Pet Now!
Greetings, adventurers! With the release of the World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Celebration
, players can commemorate the occasion with new Twitch Drops
! Watch any World of Warcraft
stream on Twitch.tv from October 22, 10:00 a.m. PDT
, until November 5, 10:00 a.m. PST
, to earn the Sand Scarab
pet.
Read our article
to learn more about earning this new pet for your collection.
Haul in Ghoulish Delights During Hallow’s End
Hallow’s End celebrates the break of the Forsaken from the Scourge. Fun and mischief reign as the Innkeepers of Azeroth dole out treats and tricks for those seeking to partake in the festivities.When:
October 25–November 8Where:
Trick-or-Treat throughout the Inns of Azeroth, Northrend, Pandaria, Outland, Draenor, the Broken Isles (Dalaran), the Dragon Isles, and Khaz Algar for tasty treats and currency to buy Hallow’s End goodies.
Face the Headless Horseman’s haunting challenge daily to collect pieces for the Patched Harvest Golem
transmog set. A random piece is guaranteed to drop each day—no duplicates. Throughout Hallow’s End, characters level 10-70 can queue up for this ghoulish encounter in the Dungeon Finder.
Hallow's End vendors sell a host of festive goods, which you can obtain by trading in your Tricky Treats. Take a peek at the rest of the ghoulish goodies you can grab during the Hallow's End celebration, in our previously published article
.
Happy haunting!
Add the 30th Anniversary Mount Bundle to Your Collection Today
Celebrate 30 years of epic adventures with the Warcraft®
30th Anniversary Mount Bundle, which includes four iconic mounts for World of Warcraft®
and four for World of Warcraft Classic
. Whether defending Azeroth or conquering new lands, these mounts will ensure you ride in style and honor the legacy of Warcraft
!
All Warcraft
30th Anniversary Mount Bundle mounts are now available to add to your in-game collection through January 6, 2025. Mounts are not faction-locked, so characters can experience how the other side rides on the ground and in the skies.Visit the Shop
Now Available on the Shop: The Trader’s Gilded Brutosaur Mount
Celebrate camaraderie between the Alliance and the Horde with the awe-inspiring Trader’s Gilded Brutosaur, adorned with a 20th Anniversary themed harness encrusted with gems representing World of Warcraft’s expansions. Brave the world of Azeroth on this magnificent Zandalari beast with Morten and Killia, bringing the auction house and the mail to you on the go!
Add this new mount to your collection* by visiting the Battle.net Shop or in-game shop through January 6, 2025.
Don’t forget you can invest in your new gilded age with WoW Tokens. WoW Tokens purchased from the Auction house for gold can be redeemed for Battle.net Balance. Learn more in our support article.Visit the Shop
Get up to 30% off Select World of Warcraft® Game Services
Join the World of Warcraft
® 20th Anniversary celebration, and start a daring adventure exploring a vast world beneath the surface of Azeroth in The War Within™, or explore the Dragon Isles with your Dracthyr as a Hunter, Rogue, Priest, Mage, Warrior, or Warlock when you make the most of 30% off on select game services
from now through October 31.
Purchase packs from the Battle.net shop
, or launch World of Warcraft
and click the Shop button on the character select screen. Once purchased, a new icon will appear on your character selection screen. To activate a game service, click on the token, then select the character you wish to move. Any unused Faction Change tokens or Character Transfers will remain in your account for future use.
Certain restrictions apply, and a World of Warcraft® Subscription or Game Time is required. Visit shop.battle.net
for more information and detailed promotion end dates.Visit the Shop
Follow along on the official World of Warcraft news site
for all the latest developments as we journey through the week together.