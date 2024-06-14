This Week in WoW - War Within Launch Date, Phase 4 Season of Discovery Development

Catch up on all the latest World of Warcraft news from the last week!
World of Warcraft®: The War Within™ Goes Live August 26!
Help defend Azeroth from the shadows below when World of Warcraft: The War Within™ launches on August 26 at 3:00 p.m. PDT worldwide. Heed the call and take your place in the opening chapter of the Worldsoul Saga™, a thrilling trilogy that begins in the depths of Khaz Algar.
Rally together to battle against malevolent forces and lurking perils. Traverse through four expansive new zones, take on dangerous dungeons and raids, uncover the secrets within Delves alongside an NPC companion— either alone or with friends—, and unlock the Earthen, a new playable race, discover new Hero Talents, embrace the Warbands system, and more!Pre-Purchase today!
Follow along on the official World of Warcraft news site for all the latest developments as we journey through the week together.
Xbox Podcast: The War Within Deep Dive
To celebrate the August 26 release date of The War Within, official Xbox Podcast host Malik Prince teamed up with World of Warcraft community manager and WoWCast host Bethany Stout to interview World of Warcraft Executive Producer Holly Longdale and Game Director Ion Hazzikostas and learn more about the upcoming expansion, and why now is a perfect moment to jump into the game for the very first time.
Watch the full interview!
Purchase the Welcome to Azeroth Bundle
Spread the word and bring old friends and new to Azeroth where they can embark on an epic journey into Azeroth and enjoy all the latest content with the Welcome to Azeroth Bundle available through June 23.
Purchasers get everything needed to start their adventure—including the critically acclaimed World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion.
- 60 Days of Game Time
- Dragonflight expansion
- Level 60 Character Boost
Unlock endless expeditions across a magical landscape and multiple games. Explore the Dragon Isles and unearth ancient mysteries to prepare for The War Within. Create a Timerunner character and earn mighty loot in World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria®. Witness Deathwing’s destruction and rise against impossible odds in Cataclysm Classic™. Take on new challenges from old foes within WoW® Classic: Season of Discovery and Hardcore realms.
Coming back from a break or needing some information on getting started in World of Warcraft? Enjoy some tips and advice in a quick video guide from Taliesin and Evitel!Buy Now
In Development: Season of Discovery Phase 4
Season of Discovery Phase 4 is coming and with it, players will be able to level to 60, discover new class runes, enter the Molten Core raid dungeon to face Ragnaros, and more.
What’s in Store
We’re leveling up Season of Discovery Phase 4 with a variety of leveling changes, new rune discoveries, class adjustments, professions and reputations updates, dungeon updates, PvP Class Sets, updated events, raid content, world bosses, and more.
- Level from 50 to 60
- Updated Discoverer’s Delight buff
Level 1-50 150%
- Level 50-60 50%
New Runes for each class to discover. Utility Runes:
These class agnostic utility runes will provide additional bonuses to a variety of skills such as additional bonuses to a variety of stats such as weapon skill, spell hit, and more. Class Adjustments
: Many classes will experience changes such as select runes becoming baseline abilities and new runes will become available. Profession and Reputation Updates
: New and enhanced professions recipes for Argent Dawn, Thorium Brotherhood, Hydraxian Waterlords, and Timbermaw Hold.
Nightmare Incursions updated to daily quest hubs.
New Stranglethorn Vale and Blood Moon Rewards and Currency Dungeon Updates
: updated rewards and new dungeons available at level 60:
- Blackrock Depths (2nd half)
- Blackrock Spire
- Dire Maul (3 wings)
- Scholomance
- Stratholme
PvP Class Sets for Rank 10 Molten Core Raid Dungeon
Experience Molten core as a 20-player dungeon with 10 classic bosses, revamped loot, redesigned Tier 1 sets, and more. Players will also be able to turn up the heat with a new variable difficulty mechanic. Don’t forget your fire resist gear! You are going to need it. We’ll be adding one more surprise to this classic raid dungeon for intrepid adventurer’s to discover. World Bosses Updates
Experience Lord Kazzak and Azuregos as brand-new instanced versions of these encounters. These encounters can be experienced with up to 40 players but will be tuned as 20-player content.
Onyxia will also be adjusted to accommodate 40 or fewer players along with some additional loot adjustments.
We’ll have more to share in the coming weeks beyond this brief overview and have more in development for this phase we can’t wait for you to discover. Stay tuned to the official site for more information got a full phase 4 preview. We look forward to bringing this endgame experience for Season of Discovery to life.
