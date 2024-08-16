This Week in Wow - TWW Launch Times, Dev WoWCast, MoP Remix Ending Soon, Twitch Drops, and More!

This Week in WoW
, catch up on the latest World of Warcraft news from the last week!
World of Warcraft®: The War Within™ Goes Live August 26!
Get back in the fight as you defend Azeroth from the shadows below. Journey through never-before-seen subterranean worlds filled with hidden wonders and lurking perils, down to the dark depths of the nerubian empire, where the malicious Harbinger of the Void is gathering arachnid forces to bring Azeroth to its knees.
World of Warcraft’s next expansion—The War Within
—will launch in the Americas, Europe, Taiwan, Korea, and Australia/New Zealand at the same time globally. Wherever you live and whatever faction you represent, you can be part of one globally unified front as the way into the Khaz Algar
opens.
Check the details below for the exact time you can begin logging in to explore all that this new expansion has to offer.
Players who pre-purchase the Epic Edition
of The War Within
will also gain early access to The War Within
on August 22 at 3:00 p.m. PDT. The War Within will go live globally on August 26 at 3:00 p.m. PDT. Players who pre-purchase the Epic Edition can also get bonus content
—Gryphon Rider Sets and Squally’s Siblings. Early Access Launch Times
Global Launch Times
Los Angeles
New York
São Paulo
London
Paris
Taipei
Seoul
Sydney
3:00 PM. PDT
August 22
6:00 PM EDT
August 22
19:00 Brasilia
August 22
23:00 BST
August 22
00:00 CEST
August 23
06:00 CST
August 23
07:00 KST
August 23
08:00 AEST
August 23
Los Angeles
New York
São Paulo
London
Paris
Taipei
Seoul
Sydney
3:00 PM PDT
August 26
6:00 PM EDT
August 26
19:00 Brasilia
August 26
23:00 BST
August 26
00:00 CEST
August 27
06:00 CST
August 27
07:00 KST
August 27
08:00 AEST
August 27
Get all the details on features and systems arriving with The War Within when you read through our previously published article
.
WoWCast: Dive into The War Within’s Delves, Dungeons, PvP, and Raid
Join Lead UX Designer Laura Sardinha, Associate Game Director Morgan Day, Lead Gameplay Engineer John-Mark Hemphill, and host Community Manager Bethany Stout as they cast the spotlight on features and activities coming with The War Within
and what players can look forward to on their adventures throughout Azeroth— including a peek at Warbands, Delves, Mythic+ Dungeons and Affixes, PvP and rated Battleground Blitz, the upcoming Nerub’ar Palace raid, and more!
Explore the Zones and Dungeons of The War Within
Uncover a land fraught with danger but ripe for exploration, and journey through never-before-seen subterranean worlds filled with hidden wonders and lurking perils. In the opening chapter of the Worldsoul Saga™, adventure down to the dark depths of the nerubian empire, where Xal'atath is gathering malicious forces bent on bringing Azeroth asunder.
Dive deeper into the land of Khaz Algar and learn more about four new level-up dungeons and four maximum-level dungeons in our previously published overview
.
Take Your Character to the Next Level with Hero Talents The War Within
expansion introduces Hero Talents to World of Warcraft
classes. They are an evergreen form of character progression for each class specialization that introduces new powers and class fantasies.
Hero Talents are new, self-contained talent trees that are unlocked for characters at level 71. Hero Talents build on the abilities and talents of current classes and specializations. Players can choose a single Hero Talent tree to activate on a character and these talents can be changed in the same way class talents can be currently changed in the game. There are three Hero Talent trees for each class (excepting druid with four and demon hunter with two). Each specialization has two Hero Talent trees they can choose between, and each of these trees is available as an option for two specializations.
With so many paths to choose from, you're sure to find your calling as you venture into your new journeys in The War Within
. Dive deeper into Hero Talents in our previously published article
.
Ride Into Battle in Deephaul Ravine
Set your sights on your next PvP adventure within Deephaul Ravine in the Ringing Deeps where you’ll work with your team to secure resources in the mine.
Ruffious the Unbound Earthen has big plans for the ore and gems found in the Deephaul Ravine, but the Machine Speakers of the Earthenworks are quite possessive of such precious materials. Foreman Uzjax and his team plan to secure these materials before Ruffious and his band of misfits get their hands on it.
- Type of Map: 10v10 Payload-style Battleground (8v8 for Battleground Blitz)
- Location: The Ringing Deeps
- Levels: 71-80
- Victory Condition: First team to 1500 Points
Before you gather your allies together, prepare for the battle ahead by reading through our previously published article
.
Support a Streamer and Twitch Drops Ahead!
Earn the Watcher of the Huntress Pet by supporting your favorite World of Warcraft® creators on Twitch and the Ghastly Charger mount by watching your favorite World of Warcraft
Twitch channels when World of Warcraft®: The War Within™ goes live.
Support a Streamer on Twitch and Earn the Watcher of the Huntress Pet World of Warcraft
is partnering with Twitch to host Support a Streamer
during the launch of World of Warcraft: The War Within
! Twitch viewers will be rewarded for gifting subscriptions to participating streamers.“To its foes, this Watcher’s innocent eyes belie the lethal danger of a prowling Huntress, waiting in the shadows.”
Starting August 26 at 3:00 p.m. PDT until September 26 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, support your favorite eligible streamers, and you can receive the Watcher of the Huntress pet to join you in your adventures in the depths of Azeroth.
- Log in to your Twitch account (if necessary, first create a Twitch account for free at Twitch.tv).
- Visit any Twitch channel streaming World of Warcraft.
- While the channel is live streaming World of Warcraft, purchase a cumulative of two (2) subscriptions of any tier to earn the reward.
Please note that the campaign will begin on August 26, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. (PDT). Any subscriptions purchased before the above start time will NOT be counted towards the campaign. Any subscriptions purchased while the channel is not live streaming World of Warcraft with the category set to “World of Warcraft” also will NOT be counting towards the campaign.
Twitch Drop: Get the Ghastly Charger Mount
Greetings, adventurers! With the release of the World of Warcraft
®: The War Within™ players will venture into the unexplored depths of Azeroth and help defend the world from the shadows below.
“Not all of Medivh’s victims are gone for good.”
Watch any World of Warcraft
stream on Twitch.tv from August 26, 3:00 p.m. PDT, until September 19, 10:00 a.m. PDT to earn the Ghastly Charger mount.
To participate, you must link your Twitch account by visiting https://account.battle.net/connections
. If you have changed your password or made any changes to your Twitch or Battle.net account, you will have to relink your accounts. When you relink, there will be a 7-day cooldown before you can relink a new Twitch account. After you’ve claimed your rewards on Twitch, please make sure you’re logging into the Battle.net region you’d like to receive the drop(s) on, as the first region you log into will be where your items will be delivered. It can take up to 24 hours to receive your reward(s) in game after claiming. Read our Frequently Asked Questions section for more information.
For more information on how to get the Watcher of the Huntress Pet and the Ghastly Charger Mount, including answers to frequently asked questions, read through our previously published article
.
Follow along on the official World of Warcraft news site
for all the latest developments as we journey through the week together.