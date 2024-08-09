This Week in WoW - Threads of Destiny, The War Within Story, and Finishing Up MoP Remix

This Week in WoW
Watch The War Within™: Threads of Destiny
As the might of the Nerubian kingdom of Azj-Kahet falters, their queen must decide on the choices she’s willing to make to ensure her people’s survival. Watch it all unfold in our video. Warning: Arachnophobe Alert!
This content contains references to spiders and arachnid-related imagery which may be unsettling to individuals with arachnophobia. Viewer discretion is advised.
The Story So Far: Prepare for The War Within
From the wounding of the planet to the shattering of the sky, the struggles of Azeroth all lead to this moment. Get back in the fight when the World of Warcraft: The War Within
launches on August 26, 2024, at 3 pm PDT globally.Pre-purchase the Epic Edition to get Early Access
World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria
It’s not too late to take your new dracthyr Evoker on tour through Pandaria in World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria. As with the launch of The War Within pre-expansion content update, players are now able to create more than one Evoker per realm and begin their adventures at level 10!
Read more about World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria, including how to get wound up in spools of Eternal Threads, in our previously published article
.
Save up to 50% on a Colorful Selection of Pets
Alterac Brew-Pup, Anima Wyrmling, Argi, Blinky, Blossoming Ancient, Brightpaw, Cinder Kitten, Daisy, Dread Hatchling, Lil'Ragnaros, Lil' Ursoc, Lucky Quilen Cub, Shadow, Soul of the Aspects, Twilight, Whomper, and Murkastrasza.
Save up to 50% for a limited time when you shop the colorful collection of World of Warcraft pets in the Battle.net shop or the in-game shop.
Throw an adorable pet party by inviting one or all of 17 World of Warcraft
pets in the Battle.net® Shop or in-game shop to your collection.
Sale ends August 15 at 10:00 am PDT.
