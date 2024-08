This Week in WoW - Threads of Destiny, The War Within Story, and Finishing Up MoP Remix

Watch The War Within™: Threads of Destiny

The Story So Far: Prepare for The War Within

World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria

Save up to 50% on a Colorful Selection of Pets

, catch up on the latest World of Warcraft news from the last week!As the might of the Nerubian kingdom of Azj-Kahet falters, their queen must decide on the choices she’s willing to make to ensure her people’s survival. Watch it all unfold in our video.This content contains references to spiders and arachnid-related imagery which may be unsettling to individuals with arachnophobia. Viewer discretion is advised.From the wounding of the planet to the shattering of the sky, the struggles of Azeroth all lead to this moment. Get back in the fight when thelaunches on August 26, 2024, at 3 pm PDT globally.It’s not too late to take your new dracthyr Evoker on tour through Pandaria in World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria. As with the launch of The War Within pre-expansion content update, players are now able to create more than one Evoker per realm and begin their adventures at level 10!Read more about World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria, including how to get wound up in spools of Eternal Threads, in our previously published article Alterac Brew-Pup, Anima Wyrmling, Argi, Blinky, Blossoming Ancient, Brightpaw, Cinder Kitten, Daisy, Dread Hatchling, Lil'Ragnaros, Lil' Ursoc, Lucky Quilen Cub, Shadow, Soul of the Aspects, Twilight, Whomper, and Murkastrasza.Save up to 50% for a limited time when you shop the colorful collection of World of Warcraft pets in the Battle.net shop or the in-game shop.Throw an adorable pet party by inviting one or all of 17pets in the Battle.net® Shop or in-game shop to your collection.Sale ends August 15 at 10:00 am PDT.Follow along on the official World of Warcraft news site for all the latest developments as we journey through the week together.