This Week in Wow - Patch 11.0.7 PTR, November Trading Post, The War Within Audio Design

The War Within PTR: 11.0.7 Content Update
The War Within 11.0.7 content update is available for testing. Set your sights on Siren Isle, sail into a world of mystery and mayhem to experience the adventures ahead:
- Face old enemies and unravel new mysteries on the Siren Isle
- Delve into the aftermath of Dalaran's fall to explore the fate of the Kirin Tor
- Continue the story of The War Within and uncover a familiar face in the darkness in the prologue to the 11.1 campaign.
Head over to the PTR to start testing, and don't forget to provide your feedback on the official forums
.
It’s an Anniversary Celebration at the November Trading Post!
Celebrate 20 years of World of Warcraft and 30 years of Warcraft in November’s Trading Post! You’ll find a variety of transmog appearances to fill your collection, including four iconic back appearance shields representing the factions of Warcraft III— Orc, Human, Night Elf, and Scourge.
This month, the bar has been extended, allowing you to earn an additional 500 Trader’s Tender through a variety of activities and expanding your spending power at the Trading Posts. Arsenal: Crests of the Kingdom “When chaos gripped Azeroth, these factions shaped the fate of all.”
Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log
found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J)
, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward — Arsenal: Crests of the Kingdom
.
Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items they have available.
Players can also visit the Trading Post in the capital city of Dornogal (The Foregrounds) on the Isle of Dorn where representatives of both Tawney and Wilder and the Zen’shiri Trading Post are open for business.
Champions new or returning to World of Warcraft
and The War Within
who want to know more can take a tour of the Trading Post
to learn everything you need to know, from where to find it to how you can earn additional Trader's Tender through the Traveler's Log.
Here's Some of the November Stock Dark Ranger General’s Kit High Scholar’s Arcana
Read through our previously published article
for a detailed list of all
the items available from the November Trading Post and how to get them.
Spooky Audio Design from The War Within
Join Sound Designers Michael Hill, Josh Miramontes, and Justin Prymowicz as they reveal their inventive techniques to create the chilling soundscape of World of Warcraft's Azj-Kahet and Hallowfall."In World of Warcraft, we're trying to convince you that Azeroth is a real place. Back at WoW's launch, due to technical limitations, you just have this simple stereo loop. Today, we have dozens of sound emitters all around you. There's positional stuff happening everywhere you are that, I think, helps reinforce how real and grounded all of these sounds are. They're not just a file that's playing; it's a soundscape that you're a part of."- Michael Hill
