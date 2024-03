This Week in WoW - Patch 10.2.6, Trial of Style, Content Creator Event on March 21

News and Events This Week

March 17



(Event) Un’Goro Madness Micro Holiday (March 17 – March 19)

The dinosaurs in Un’Goro are getting restless. Time to go pay them a visit!

(Article and Event) Content Update 10.2.6 Reveal and Now Live

(Article) New Twitch Drop Revealed

(Event) PvP Brawl: Shado-Pan Showdown (March 19 – March 26)

(Event) Battleground Bonus Event (March 19 – March 26)

While this event is active, random Battlegrounds will award Honor at an increased rate. Glory awaits in the fields of battle!

(Event) The Trial of Style Returns (March 20 – March 26)

Dust off those pauldrons and compete in a fashion competition of Azerothian proportions! Speak to a transmogrifier in any major city to participate in the Trial of Style!

(Article) New Content Creator Event Announced

(Article) Blues News

(Event) New Twitch Drop Now Live

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Content update 10.2.6 arrives March 19.The 10.2.6 Content Update Arrives March 19Mark your calendar for March 19 when the 10.2.6 content update goes live with a bold, new, limited-time event. You won't want to miss out on the fun. It's important to note thatseason 4 will go live several weeks after the release of the 10.2.6 content update. For heroes working toward the Amirdrassil Feats of Strength, you'll need to obtain Ahead of the Curve: Fyrakk the Blazing before Season 4 begins, and the achievement is no longer available to earn.Join in Hearthstone’s 10-year anniversary celebration beginning March 11. Players can log into Hearthstone to collect a new Fiery Hearthsteed mount infor free!*Players can also seek out special “Hearthstone” matches in capital cities from March 11 to March 22. Stick around long enough and you’ll face a special encounter where you can defeat iconic minions to add to your deck and earn other fun new Hearthstone-themed rewards! Learn more about collecting the Fiery Hearthsteed and the in-game events in our latest article .Visit the Hearthstone official site to learn more about the full slate of festivities.Stay on top of all the upcoming news and in-game activities right here.Stay tuned to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.