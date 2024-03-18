This Week in WoW - Patch 10.2.6, Trial of Style, Content Creator Event on March 21

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Content update 10.2.6 arrives March 19.
The 10.2.6 Content Update Arrives March 19
Mark your calendar for March 19 when the 10.2.6 content update goes live with a bold, new, limited-time event. You won't want to miss out on the fun. It's important to note that Dragonflight
season 4 will go live several weeks after the release of the 10.2.6 content update. For heroes working toward the Amirdrassil Feats of Strength, you'll need to obtain Ahead of the Curve: Fyrakk the Blazing
before Season 4 begins, and the achievement is no longer available to earn.Hearthstone’s Anniversary Event in World of Warcraft Extended to March 22
Join in Hearthstone’s 10-year anniversary celebration beginning March 11. Players can log into Hearthstone to collect a new Fiery Hearthsteed mount in World of Warcraft
for free!*
Players can also seek out special “Hearthstone” matches in capital cities from March 11 to March 22. Stick around long enough and you’ll face a special encounter where you can defeat iconic minions to add to your deck and earn other fun new Hearthstone-themed rewards! Learn more about collecting the Fiery Hearthsteed and the in-game events in our latest article
.Visit the Hearthstone official site
to learn more about the full slate of festivities.* No additional purchase necessary for the Fiery Hearthsteed mount. Limited-time offer only available to those who login to Hearthstone between March 11 and May 14. Mount not available in World of Warcraft® Classic games.
News and Events This Week
Stay on top of all the upcoming news and in-game activities right here. March 19
March 20
- (Article and Event) Content Update 10.2.6 Reveal and Now Live
- (Article) New Twitch Drop Revealed
- (Event) PvP Brawl: Shado-Pan Showdown (March 19 – March 26)
- (Event) Battleground Bonus Event (March 19 – March 26)
While this event is active, random Battlegrounds will award Honor at an increased rate. Glory awaits in the fields of battle!
March 21
- (Event) The Trial of Style Returns (March 20 – March 26)
Dust off those pauldrons and compete in a fashion competition of Azerothian proportions! Speak to a transmogrifier in any major city to participate in the Trial of Style!
March 22
- (Article) New Content Creator Event Announced
- (Article) Blues News
- (Event) New Twitch Drop Now Live
Stay tuned to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.