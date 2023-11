This Week in WoW (Nov 20, 2023) - Weekly Dungeon Event

News and Events This Week

November 19



(Event) Pilgrim’s Bounty is now live— Take a seat at the table



WoW: November 19- 26

(Event) Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope Raid Finder Wing 2 Live



Molten Incursion (Volcoross ; Larodar, Keeper of the Flame)

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Get ready for the heat of the Molten Incursion in Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope Raid Finder Wing 2 this week.(Event) PvP Brawl: Gravity Lapse (Event) Weekly Bonus Event: Arena Skirmish Bonus Event Stay tuned here to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.