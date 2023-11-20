This Week in WoW (Nov 20, 2023) - Weekly Dungeon Event

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Get ready for the heat of the Molten Incursion in Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope Raid Finder Wing 2 this week.
News and Events This Week
November 21
- November 19
(Event)Pilgrim’s Bountyis now live— Take a seat at the table
WoW: November 19- 26
- Wrath Classic: November 21-28
(Event) PvP Brawl: Gravity Lapse
(Event) Weekly Bonus Event: Arena Skirmish Bonus Event
Stay tuned here to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.