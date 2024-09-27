This Week in WoW - Nerub-ar LFR Wing 3, Season of Discovery Phase 5, October Trading Post, and More!

Catch up on the latest World of Warcraft
news with This Week in WoW
(TWiW)!
Nerub-ar Palace Raid Finder Wing 3 Now Live!
Gather your allies and traverse into the dark depths of Azj-Kahet into Nerub-ar Palace to take the fight to eight new bosses, ending in a face-off against Queen Ansurek, but beware of the tangled web she weaves…or you may be her next meal.

Raid Bosses: 8
8Difficulties:
Level: 80
Raid Finder Minimum Item Level: 567
Raid Unlock Schedule:
Don't forget to visit the Great Vault weekly for your gear!
- Week of September 24 – Raid Finder Wing 3: A Queen's Fall (The Silken Court | Queen Ansurek)
Complete Delves or outdoor activities, defeat bosses in Nerub-ar Palace, and finish Heroic or Mythic Dungeons to unlock rewards in the Great Vault!
Look for the Great Vault at the back of the Dornogal bank, where you can choose your weekly reward for Raids, Dungeons, and World objectives.
Season of Discovery Phase 5 is Now Live!
Season of Discovery Phase 5 allows players to venture into the Blackwing Lair and Zul’Gurub raid dungeons, collect new Tier 2 armor sets, and more— all waiting for you to discover.
Blackwing Lair
Step into Blackwing Lair as a reimagined 20-40 player raid dungeon with a host of new mechanics, including a swappable difficulty system allowing you to engage in greater challenges by activating new raid-wide effects based on each of the five dragonflight’s unique abilities.
Leave no raider behind. Tuned as a 20-player encounter, players can bring additional friends to the adventure with up to 40 players!
As you make your way through the depths of the lair, keep a sharp eye out for some additional drops and their rewarding discoveries.
New Tier 2 Sets and Reworked Itemization Inside
Similar to Tier 1 sets from the Molten Core raid, Tier 2 armor sets are expanding to include multiple variations for different talent specializations and playstyles.
The alternate versions of these new Tier 2 sets have new appearances and increased stats from the previous version of the Tier 2 sets and utilize Tier 1 set bonuses. This allows players more options to choose from when selecting the gear they would like to use while fine-tuning their playstyle.
Players can also exchange Firelands Embers from the Blackrock Eruption event by visiting with Lokthos Darkbargainer in Blackrock Depths for elemental essences.
New Rewards on the Tarnished Undermine Real Vendor
Pix Xizzix now has additional new items, such as Tier 2 bracer tokens for all classes available to purchase, along with relics for druids, paladins, and shaman.
Zul’Gurub
Zul’Gurub invites 10-20 players into this raid dungeon. Rewards and difficulty are tuned for 10, with room for 20 to join in the hunt for treasures untold.
Players will be able to earn updated and redesigned rewards. Hakkar also offers new encounter mechanics and rewards for defeating him while all Zandalari Priests stay alive. Defeating Zandalari Priests now also grants access to buffs from powerful loa spirits like Hethiss and Shirvallah. Players will need to figure out the best route through Zul’Gurub to maximize the effectiveness of these powerful spells.
Players may also manually choose which boss they want to face in the Edge of Madness Encounter. To fight a specific boss, click on their specific tablet and activate the brazier with Gurubashi Mojo Madness while the aura is active.
Go from Dark to Light During The October Trading Post
Whether you walk in the light or embrace the shadows, there’s a little something for everyone during the October Trading Post. Rise from the depths when you ride into battle on the Depthstalker mount.Depthstalker“Poached from Zereth Mortis, a few of these jellyfish were lost when the poachers' ship sank. They found a new home in the Great Sea's depths.”
Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log
found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J)
, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward — the Depthstalker mount. Rise from the depths when you ride into battle on this shadowy cnidarian.
Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items they have available.
Players can also visit the Trading Post in the capital city of Dornogal (The Foregrounds) on the Isle of Dorn where representatives of both Tawney and Wilder and the Zen’shiri Trading Post are open for business.
Here's Some of the October Stock Hand of Reshkigaal Mount Ensemble: Ragged Harvest Golem
Champions new or returning to World of Warcraft
and The War Within
Arena World Championship TWW Viewer's Guide The War Within™
Season 1 Arena World Championship is here, and the top gladiators will emerge from grueling open brackets to face their biggest challenge. Celebrate the top Arena Gladiators over five weekends as they compete for their share of $400,000 (USD). The eight best teams from each region will compete live on Twitch
and YouTube
each weekend, and after four weeks, the teams with the best results will move to the Regional Finals, where the best team in Europe and North America will be determined. Dates:
Broadcast Start Time:
- AWC Cup 1: September 27–29
- AWC Cup 2: October 4–6
- AWC Cup 3: October 11–13
- AWC Cup 4: October 18–20
- AWC Grand Finals: November 15–17
10:00 am PDT / 7:00 pm CEST Prize Pool:
$400,000 (USD) Format:
Best of 5, double-elimination / Best of 7 Grand Final Talent:
AWC Season 1 will feature our returning star talent Eiya, Venruki, Ziqo, Supatease, Lythi, and Dmachine, alongside a special guest who will be revealed ahead of the AWC Grand Finals in November!
