This Week in WoW (March 25, 2024) - Season 4 PTR on Tuesday

(Event) PvP Brawl: Warsong Scramble (March 26 – April 2)

(Event) Pet Battle Bonus Event (March 26 – April 2)

While this event is active, your pets will earn experience at double the usual rate! Get out there and battle!

(Event) Dragonflight Dungeon Bonus Event (March 26 – April 2)

While this event is active, the final boss of each Dragonflight dungeon awards an extra item when defeated.

(Article) April’s Trading Post is Piratical— Yet, Spring Fresh!

(Event) The feast of Noblegarden Arrives (April 1 – April 8)

The feast of Noblegarden has arrived. The proving grounds of each race, the place where young heroes first test heir strength, each holds cleverly hidden treasure eggs. How many can you find?

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Get ready to explore the Sunken Temple and more when Season of Discovery Phase 3 goes live!Mark your calendar for April 4 when Season of Discovery Phase 3 goes live at 1:00 pm PDT worldwide. Adventurers can level from 41 to 50, earn up to 10 additional talent points, brave new encounters in the Sunken Temple as a new 20-player raid dungeon, discover new runes and abilities, and more!Get increased dungeon drops inand get ready to join the UPrising of gnomes and trolls as they work to reclaim their homelands. Alliance players will heed the call of High Tinker Mekkatorque in Operation Gnomeregan and members of the Horde will be called to Vol’jin’s side as he set his sights on Zalazane and the Echo Isles.Join their causes and represent your faction with pride during these events beginning March 26!Stay on top of all the upcoming news and in-game activities right here.Stay tuned to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.