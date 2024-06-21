This Week in WoW - Last Chance for Extra Game Time & Midsummer Begins Today

Catch up on all the latest World of Warcraft news from the last week!
Get Hot Deals During the WoW Summer Sale
Save up to 65% off in cool savings during the WoW Summer Sale
, and dive into daring adventures in World of Warcraft
® and World of Warcraft® Classic
Progression realms by making the most of 33% off level boosts and save 30% on Character Transfer Packs, Faction Change Packs, Race Change Packs, and Name Change Packs.
Act fast; these offers will evaporate after July 1, 2024.Get Ready for Summer!
Last Chance to Get the Welcome to Azeroth Bundle
Spread the word and bring old friends and new to Azeroth, where they can embark on an epic journey and enjoy all the latest content with the Welcome to Azeroth Bundle
, available through June 23.
Purchasers get everything needed to start their adventure—including the critically acclaimed World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion.
- 60 Days of Game Time
- Dragonflight expansion
- Level 60 Character Boost
Unlock endless expeditions across a magical landscape and multiple games. Explore the Dragon Isles and unearth ancient mysteries to prepare for The War Within. Create a Timerunner character and earn mighty loot in World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria®. Witness Deathwing’s destruction and rise against impossible odds in Cataclysm Classic™. Take on new challenges from old foes within WoW® Classic: Season of Discovery and Hardcore realms.Buy Now
Ignite Your Summer with the Midsummer Fire Festival!
Take part in the hottest holiday of the year from June 21 through July 5. The Midsummer Fire Festival brings with it a variety of activities and rewards to light up Azeroth’s summer.
New This Year in Dragonflight
Holiday Event Boss Use the Group Finder (I) to participate in an encounter against Ahune, granting a Satchel of Chilled Goods (which contains holiday loot) as a daily reward. This is available to characters level 10 and above.
Updated Loot System
New Skyriding Customization: Cliffside Wylderdrake Armor
We’re changing the way the loot system for the holiday boss drops work. We have increased drop rates significantly for the first boss kill on a single account. Only the first attempt on a single Battle.net account will be eligible to receive the item drop, however. For each subsequent daily attempt on the boss with a single Battle.net account, the chance for the item to drop will increase and continue to accumulate for each failed attempt.
This change will allow players to spend less time working to earn a specific dropped item while providing an increasing opportunity to get that item during the holiday.
Daily Quests
Complete special daily quests to obtain experience, gold, and Burning Blossoms to purchase holiday items. For detailed information about the quests, check out the Midsummer Fire Festival guide on Wowhead.
More details on other event rewards, achievements, and more can be found in our article
.
Warcraft Short Story: "The Lilac and the Stone"
Queen Regent Moira Thaurissan is exhausted. Her son, Dagran II, is rapidly coming of age and stands to inherit leadership of both the Dark Iron and Bronzebeard Clans. But Dagran is bookish and odd: He would easily choose the company of his library over leadership. Can Moira inspire her son to take up his birthright, or will her fears for his future—and the future of the clans—prove true?Among all the great craggy, unfeeling boulders of our people, Dagran was always my flower.For all the good it ever did him. Or me.Few can imagine what it costs a gentle soul to grow up a dwarf. It may even be worse than to come into this world saddled with the soul of a daughter instead of a son. That one singular roll of the bones determined much of my life before my fist first found my mother’s braid. My body robbed me blind with its first breath: it was a girl’s, and therefore not what my father wanted.Read and Download the Rest of This Short Story by Catherynne M. Valente
