This Week in WoW - Hearthstone Anniversary Event March 11 - 18

Join in Hearthstone’s 10-year anniversary celebration beginning 11 March. Players can log into Hearthstone to collect a new Fiery Hearthsteed mount in World of Warcraft
for free!*
Players can also seek out special “Hearthstone” matches in capital cities from 11 March to 18 March. Stick around long enough and you’ll face a special encounter where you can defeat iconic minions to add to your deck and earn other fun new Hearthstone-themed rewards! More details to come. Visit the Hearthstone official site
to learn more about the full slate of festivities.* No additional purchase necessary for the Fiery Hearthsteed mount. Limited-time offer only available to those who login to Hearthstone between 11 March and 14 May. Mount not available in World of Warcraft® Classic games.
WoW Hardcore Self-Found Mode Begins February 29
Survival is the name of the game in Classic Hardcore realms, and while you don’t always have to go it alone, you might just want to. Beginning on 29 February, you can take the leap into a new adventure in Hardcore with Self-Found. In this mode, you’ll begin from level 1 and will be restricted from sending or receiving mail from other players, buying or selling on the Auction House, or trading in any way (including giving or receiving items or enchantments.)It will all be up to you and your ability to explore, gather, and create everything you need to survive in Azeroth…all on your own.
Don’t forget to Honor Your Elders during the Lunar Festival
through 17February
and show your love and gratitude during Love is in the Air
as it continues through 19February
!
16 February
- 14 February
(Event) Dragonflight Dungeon Event (14 February – 21 February)
While this event is active, the final boss of each Dragonflight dungeon awards an extra item when defeated.
- (Event) PvP Brawl: Deep Six (14 February – 21 February)
- (Article) The Mythic Dungeon International 2024 begins 16 February.
Don’t miss the fastest speedruns from the top World of Warcraft© teams as the MDI returns in Season 3!
