This Week in WoW for May 3rd

Catch up on all the latest World of Warcraft news from the last week—embrace the spirit of spring with May's Trading Post, take a dive into Norhrend Cup, mark your calendars for the next content update for Dragonflight
—Dark Heart, learn more about the Cataclysm Classic
Pre-Expansion, and more!
The Cataclysm Classic Pre-Expansion Patch is Now Live
You’ve toppled the undead armies of the Lich King and ended Arthas' reign. Now, Deathwing, The Worldbreaker, bursts from the heart of the Maelstrom, unleashing his rage. Reignite the fire and help usher in a new Azeroth.
The Cataclysm Classic pre-expansion patch ushers in the shattering of Azeroth and the changed landscape in Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms, a variety of systems changes along with new class and race combinations, and the new Worgen and Goblin races. Players can also begin learning the new Archaeology profession, use Reforging to upgrade your gear, and more.
- New Player Races: Goblin and Worgen
- New Race and Class Combinations
- Leveling Updates: Level through a changed landscape in Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms from level 1 through 60.
- Class Updates: New Talents, Trees, spells and More
- New Profession: Archaeology
- New Feature: Transmog Collection
- Updated Character and Gear Stats
Your new journey begins with the pre-expansion patch —the Shattering of Azeroth—and continues with the launch of Cataclysm Classic on May 20, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. PDT worldwide. Learn more about what's in store for Azeroth from our official Cataclysm Classic overview
Confront Xal'atath When Dark Heart Arrives on May 7
Dive into the final chapter of Dragonflight
as it sets the stage for the upcoming expansion—The War Within™, sojourn into new questlines, Heritage Armor sets for Draenei and Trolls, six new hair colors for Kul Tiran Humans, access to all Dragonflight quests regardless of Renown for maximum-level characters, and more.
Draenei And Troll Heritage ArmorDraenei and Troll characters can embark on new questlines to lay claim to their heritage armors.The Mysterious Draenei
Players level 50 and above can seek out the Magically-Sealed Parcel in Stormwind to begin the quest "An Artificer's Appeal." This will allow them to complete the heritage questline and receive the Embrace of Lost Embaari and Endurance of Temple Telhamat ensembles, each of which includes shoulders, back, chest, wrist, hands, waist, legs, feet, and two helm. The Proud Trolls
Players level 50 and above can seek out Zi'guma in Orgrimmar, who will offer the quest "Return to the Echo Isles." This will allow them to complete the heritage questline and receive the Covenant of the Darkspear ensemble, which includes the following items: Darkspear Rush'kah mask, shoulder, back, chest, wrist, hands, waist, legs, and feet.
Dark Heart Content Update Notes
Dive deeper into the Dark Heart details when you read through our content update notes
WoW Remix: Mists of Panderia EventDon’t forget to mark your calendars—the World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria
event launches on May 16 at 10:00 am PDT globally! Dig through more details in our WoW Remix write up
Floral Fancies Festoon May’s Trading Post
A variety of new items are flowering in this month’s Trading Post*. Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log
found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J)***
, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward — Wings of the Amber Monarch transmog. Embody the spirit of spring everywhere you go when you gild your back with these lovely wings. Wings of the Amber Monarch With these wings you can go almost anywhere.
Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available. Learn more about all the items available in the MayTrading Post from our previously published news post
Arena World Championship Returns May 3! Beginning May 3, the arena gates will open once more for the 2024 Dragonflight Season 4 Arena World Championship (AWC)! Tune in to the final two Cups on Twitch and YouTube to see how far the gladiators will go.
The high-stakes competition continues in Season 4, with only two opportunities for the top gladiators to emerge victorious from the arenas. Competitors will clash in Cups 3 and 4 for their chance to earn a spot in the Dragonflight Grand Finals! Tune in to the Tournament for close combat, near-death encounters, and exhilarating action.
Broadcast Start Time:
- Venue: Online: Twitch.tv/Warcraft and YouTube.com/Warcraft
- Co-streaming: Co-streaming is back! Check with your favorite competitor to see if they will stream their POV during the tournament, or gather your own audience and host a Watch Party. To sign up for co-streaming, use the AWC Watch Party Form.
- Dates:
Cup 3: May 3–5
- Cup 4: May 10–12
- Finals: May 17–19
10:00 am (PDT) / 7:00 pm (CEST) Format:
Double Elimination, Best-of-5. Grand Finals Best-of-7.
Talent
Sign-Up Today!
Registration is still open for AWC Cup 4, and with it another chance to earn the new Draconic Banner of the Aspects! This in-game toy will be rewarded to any team that competes in a full AWC Cup.Sign up on Raider.IO
for the next Tournament!
Stay Connected
Be sure to subscribe to the Warcraft Twitch
and YouTube
channels to check out the action within the arena beginning on May 3! Check out the broadcast schedule
on our Esports page.
Mount Up for the Northrend Cup!
Make your way through the icy skies of Northrend in a chilly, new dragonriding racing event."The Riders of Azeroth invite dragonriders to compete in races throughout Northrend! Talk to Lord Andestrasz in Valdrakken for more information.."When:
April 30–May 13Where:
Begins in Valdrakken
With several races spread across Northrend, dragonriders will have a skyfull of options for challenging courses in Normal, Advanced, and Reverse variations. Trek to Valdrakken and speak to Lord Andestrasz near the Rostrum of Transformation to pick up the initial quest for Riders of Azeroth Badges
, which can be exchanged for unique items and rewards from Maztha, also in Valdrakken.The sky's the limit (unless you're trying to beat the timer); may the winds be at your back as you go for the Gold.
Get Up to 33% off Select Classic Game Services
For a limited time, experience life on the other side in World of Warcraft® Classic
Progression realms by making the most out of up to 33% off select game services
through May 7.
Climb into the latest Classic content with a 33% discount on a Level 80 Character Boost, complete with level 80 appropriate gear, weapon skill, mount, the Expert Riding skill, and gold.For those looking to get a fresh start, save 30% on Character Transfer Packs**, Faction Change Packs, Race Change Packs, and Name Change Packs.*Sale ends
