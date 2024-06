This Week in WoW for June 7th - War Within Beta Now Live!

The War Within Beta Test Now Live!

Create a new test character or use the character copy to import your existing Dragonflight character.

character. Enter the game and test the available content.

Meet the Earthen, A New Playable Allied Race

Azerite Surge: The earthen draw upon their inner strength using an empowered spell that, when released, invokes the power of Azerite in a cone in front of them, dealing Fire damage. This spell is on a 2-minute timer and gains additional effects as it is empowered:



Amber (Stamina)
Emerald (Haste)
Onyx (Mastery)
Ruby (Critical Strike)
Sapphire (Versatility)

Amber (Stamina)

Emerald (Haste)

Onyx (Mastery)

Ruby (Critical Strike)

Sapphire (Versatility)





Racial Mount: Slatestone Ramolith: Unlock the earthen mount, Slatestone Ramolith , upon completing the Allied Races: Earthen achievement. This mount is usable by any race and is available account-wide.

Unlock the earthen mount, Slatestone Ramolith , upon completing the Allied Races: Earthen achievement. This mount is usable by any race and is available account-wide. Heritage Armor: For reaching 50 on the Earthen Allied Race, you will receive the Heritage of the Earthen Feat of Strength and the Earthen Heritage Armor. This armor can only be transmogged by Earthen characters.

Uncover the Secrets of Delves in The War Within

Bring Your Friends or Go Solo: Along with your NPC companion, Delves can be explored solo or with a group of up to five, with any combination of classes. And, since they take 10-15 minutes on average to complete, they're ideal for players who want to experience a meaningful game progression without significant time commitments.

Along with your NPC companion, Delves can be explored solo or with a group of up to five, with any combination of classes. And, since they take 10-15 minutes on average to complete, they're ideal for players who want to experience a meaningful game progression without significant time commitments. Short Adventures Big Rewards: Delves can be found in any of the available zones of Khaz'Algar while questing and exploring, and they offer quick combat, puzzles, platforming challenges, and bosses to defeat. As you progress, you can find chests and supplies with impactful special abilities and powers for immediate use that can help you in the Delve.







Isle of Dorn





The Ringing Deeps





Azj-Kahet





Hallowfall









Earthcrawl Mines





The Waterworks





The Spiral Weave





Skittering Breach









Kriegval’s Rest





The Dread Pit





Tak-Rethan Abyss





Nightfall Sanctum









Fungal Folly











Underkeep





The Sinkhole





















Mystery 13th Delve





Mycomancer Cavern







Take to the Skies with Skyriding

The Dragonslayer Challenge and Cataclysm Arena Tournament are Here!

Warcraft Short Story: "The Goblin Way"

Additional Media

