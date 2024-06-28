This Week in WoW for June 28th - July Trading Post Preview

Catch up on all the latest World of Warcraft news from the last week!
Ride the Tides into the July Trading Post
Let the tides of summer carry you away this month. Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log
found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J)
, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward—Trishi the baby naga pet. She’ll help keep an eye out for you on all your adventures! Trishi “She sees you when you’re sleeping.”
Visit T&W (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items they have available. Learn more about all the items available in the July Trading Post from our previously published news post
.
Here's Some of What's in Stock for July
Pets, Mounts, and Toys Underlight Corrupted Behemoth
(Steady Flight Only) Blub
Armor Transmogs Deepsea Treasure Pack Deepest Depths Diver Suit
Weapon Transmogs Titan Thunderbow Riptide Gut Puncher
Read through our previously published article
for a detailed list of all the items available from the July Trading Post and how to get them.
