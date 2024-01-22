This Week in WoW for January 22, 2024 - No 10.2.6 News Yet

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. This week get the Grim Campfire Toy by watching your favorite World of Warcraft streamers.
Season of Discovery Phase 2 Goes Live February 8
It won’t be long before the Season of Discovery Phase 2 arrives. Adventurers can level from 25 to 40, earn up to 31 additional talent points, take on the challenge of Gnomeregan as a new raid dungeon, discover new runes and abilities, and more!Realms go live with this exciting new update February 8 at 1:00 p.m. PST (21:00 GMT) around the world.
Time is Running Out to Sign Up for the AWC and MDI in 2024
Time is running out before the close of signups for the Arena World Championship (AWC) and Mythic Dungeon International (MDI) Season 3. It won’t be long before the competition swings into action. Don’t miss out on this opportunity for you and your team to climb your way into the winner’s circle!
- Sign up for the MDI Dragonflight Season 3 on Raider.IOby January 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. PST (19:00 GMT).
- Sign up for the AWC on Raider.IOby January 26, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. PST (20:00 GMT).
Learn more about the 2024 esports season in our previously published article
.
News and Events This Week January 23 January 26
Stay tuned to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.