This Week in WoW: February 5, 2024 - More Hero Talents Revealed (Druid, Hunter, Mage, and Priest)

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. A Blood Moon will rise when Season of Discovery Phase 2 goes live this week!
Season of Discovery Phase 2 Goes Live February 8
Season of Discovery Phase 2 arrives this week. Adventurers can level from 25 to 40, earn up to 31 additional talent points, take on the challenge of Gnomeregan as a new raid dungeon, discover new runes and abilities, and more!Realms go live with this exciting new update February 8 at 1:00 p.m. PST (21:00 GMT) around the world. Check out our previously published overview here
Tune in to the AWC Cup 2 February 9-11
With Cup 1 of the Arena World Championship just behind us, we look forward to Cup 2 running the weekend of February 9-11 live on Twitch and YouTube. Learn more about the 2024 season here
and how to watch in our previously published article
News and Events This Week
Stay on top of all the upcoming news and in-game activities right here.
February 4
- February 3
(Event) Honor Your Elders during Lunar Festival! (February 3 – February 17) NOW LIVE!
Every year the druids of Moonglade hold a celebration of their city’s great triumph over an ancient evil. During the Lunar Festival, citzens of Azeroth have the opportunity to honor their elders by celebrating their sage wisdom, sharing in magnificent feasts, and of course…shooting lots of fireworks!
February 5
- (Event) The Darkmoon Faire Returns (February 4- February 10) NOW LIVE!
Meet Silas Darkmoon and his troupe, play games that test mind and nerve, and behold exotic sights from the four corners of Azeroth…and beyond!
February 6
- (Event) Love is in the Air (February 5-February 19) NOW LIVE!
Something is in the air in the major cities of Azeroth. Artisans have come together to put on the Gala of Gifts, where townsfolk can get tokens of kindness and affection for their loved ones.
February 7
- (Event) Battleground Bonus Event (February 6 - February 13)
While this event is active, random Battlegrounds will award Honor at an increased rate. Glory awaits in the fields of battle!
- (Event) Pet Battle Bonus Event (February 6 - February 13)
While this event is active, your pets will earn experience at double the usual rate! Get out there and battle!
- (Event) PvP Brawl: Packed House (February 6 - February 13)
February 8
- (Article) Get an Early Look at Hero Talents for Druid, Hunter, Mage, and Priest
February 9
- Season of Discovery Phase 2 Now Live!
Stay tuned to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.