LivePTR
10.2.5PTR
10.2.0

This Week in WoW: February 5, 2024 - More Hero Talents Revealed (Druid, Hunter, Mage, and Priest)

WoW Posted 38 minutes ago by
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please log in or register an account to add your comment.