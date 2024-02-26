This Week in WoW (Feb 26, 2024) - 3 New Promotions, 8 New Hero Talent Trees

Each week we'll look ahead to what's in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Wrap up February's Trading Post, learn more about Hero Talents, and more this week.
WoW Hardcore Self-Found Mode Begins February 29
Survival is the name of the game in Classic Hardcore realms, and while you don't always have to go it alone, you might just want to. Beginning on February 29 at 3:00 p.m. PDT (22:00 GMT) around the world, you can take the leap into a new adventure in Hardcore with Self-Found. In this mode, you'll begin from level 1 and will be restricted from sending or receiving mail from other players, buying or selling on the Auction House, or trading in any way (including giving or receiving items or enchantments.)It will all be up to you and your ability to explore, gather, and create everything you need to survive in Azeroth all on your own. Learn more from our previously published article
News and Events This Week
Stay on top of all the upcoming news and in-game activities right here.
February 28
- February 27
(Event) Arena Skirmish Bonus Event (February 27 - March 5)
While this event is active, Arena Skirmishes will award Honor at an increased rate. Will you answer the call to battle?
- (Event) PvP Brawl: Gravity Lapse (February 27 - March 5)
- (Article) Get an Early Look at Eight New Hero Talent Trees
February 29 March 1
- (Article) Green is Good During March's Trading Post
March 3
- (Event) March Trading Post Begins
Stay tuned to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.