This Week in WoW - Early Access Now Live, Enhanced L70 Boost, Character Services Discount!

This Week in WoW
, catch up on the latest World of Warcraft news from the last week!
World of Warcraft: The War Within Early Access Now Live!
Get back in the fight as you defend Azeroth from the shadows below. Journey through never-before-seen subterranean worlds filled with hidden wonders and lurking perils, down to the dark depths of the nerubian empire, where the malicious Harbinger of the Void is gathering arachnid forces to bring Azeroth to its knees.
|
Get Back in the Fight with the Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost
Prepare your hero for the journey into the wild lands of The War Within™
with the new Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost
and harness the power of level 463 gear (up from 424) and an expanded Reagent bag (32-slot up from 26-slot).
Grant a single character a one-time boost to level 70 and jump into the latest Dragonflight content endgame-ready! The Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost includes:
- Max level for Dragonflight (level 70)
- Immediate access to the start of the Guardians of the Dream campaign
- Endgame-ready item level 463 gear
- Four 30-slot bags and one 32-slot reagent bag
- Renown System unlocked at Renown 20 with the four initial Dragonflight major factions and Renown 12 with the Loamm Niffen faction
- Five dragonriding mounts, including the Winding Slitherdrake dragonriding mount
- All Dragon Isles Travel Network Waygates available, flight paths unlocked, Dragonscale Expedition talents purchased, and NPC craftable Tuskarr fishing gear unlocked
- 5000 Dragon Isles Supplies
An Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost is also included in all editions of the upcoming The War Within™
expansion.Get Back in the Fight with a Boost
Reinvent Yourself for up to 30% off Select Game Services
Start a daring adventure exploring a vast world beneath the surface of Azeroth in World of Warcraft®: The War Within™ and save 30% off select Game Services. From now through September 2, make the most of your savings on Character Transfer, Race Change, Faction Change, and Name Change Packs.
Purchase packs from the Battle.net shop
, or launch World of Warcraft
and click the Shop button on the character select screen. Once purchased, a new icon will appear on your character selection screen. To activate a game service, click on the token, then select the character you wish to move. Any unused Faction Change tokens or Character Transfers will remain in your account for future use.
Certain restrictions apply, and a World of Warcraft® Subscription or Game Time is required. Visit shop.battle.net
for more information and detailed promotion end dates.Pack up for the Adventure