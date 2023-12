This Week in WoW: December 4, 2023 - Dragonflight Dungeon Event

Tune in to the Variety Show in WoW® Classic

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. The Darkmoon Faire is back and the Wanderer’s Festival arrives in Pandaria this week only!On December 9, the WoW® Variety Show is making an entrance toandwith a day of scheduled activities acrossand we invite you to watch live on YouTube and Twitch The days are winding down and WoW’s 19th Anniversary ends on December 7. Join the party before it’s too late!Stay tuned here to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.