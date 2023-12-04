This Week in WoW: December 4, 2023 - Dragonflight Dungeon Event

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. The Darkmoon Faire is back and the Wanderer’s Festival arrives in Pandaria this week only!
Tune in to the Variety Show in WoW® Classic
On December 9, the WoW® Variety Show is making an entrance to Classic Hardcore
and Season of Discovery
with a day of scheduled activities across WoW Classic,
and we invite you to watch live on YouTube
and Twitch
!
WoW’s 19th Anniversary Winds Down
The days are winding down and WoW’s 19th Anniversary
ends on December 7. Join the party before it’s too late!
News and Events This Week December 5 December 7 December 8
Stay tuned here to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.