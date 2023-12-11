This Week in WoW: December 11, 2023

News and Events This Week

(Article) Get the Burden of Unrelenting Justice Transmog Set Starting in January

(Article) Migrate Your Authenticator to the Battle.net Mobile App by January 5

(Article) Blues News

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. The Fate of Amirdrassil is in your hands when Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope Raid Finder Wing 4 goes live this week. Take the fight to Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame and Fyrakk the Blazing. Good luck, raiders!Stay tuned here to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.