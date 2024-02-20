This Week in WoW - Classic Hardcore Self-Found Launches February 29th

Each week we look ahead to what's in store for World of Warcraft, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Prepare for WoW Hardcore Self-Found Mode when it goes live on February 29.
WoW Hardcore Self-Found Mode Begins February 29
Survival is the name of the game in Classic Hardcore realms, and while you don't always have to go it alone, you might just want to. Beginning on February 29, you can take the leap into a new adventure in Hardcore with Self-Found. In this mode, you'll begin from level 1 and will be restricted from sending or receiving mail from other players, buying or selling on the Auction House, or trading in any way (including giving or receiving items or enchantments.)It will all be up to you and your ability to explore, gather, and create everything you need to survive in Azeroth all on your own.
News and Events This Week

February is drawing to a close and with it, so too is the February Trading Post. Don't miss this month's signature item, the Love Witch's Attire transmogrification set and extra Trader's Tender from taking part in this month's activities. Learn more in our previously published article
February 22
- February 20
(Event) Mists of Pandaria Timewalking (February 20 - February 27)
While this event is active, players level 35 or higher may access a special Timewalking Dungeon Finder queue, which scales players and their items down to revisit past dungeons from the Mists of Pandaria expansion. While Timewalking, bosses will yield loot appropriate for a player's natural level.
- (Event) PvP Brawl: Arathi Blizzard (February 20 - February 27)
February 23
