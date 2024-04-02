This Week in WoW (April 2, 2024) - Season of Discovery Phase 3 Launch & Legion Timewalking

Each week we’ll look ahead to what’s in store for World of Warcraft
, share the latest news, and keep you in the know byte by byte. Explore the Sunken Temple and more in Season of Discovery Phase 3 and go on the hunt for hidden treasure eggs during Noblegarden!
Season of Discovery Phase 3 Goes Live April 4
Mark your calendar for April 4 when Season of Discovery Phase 3 goes live at 1:00 pm PDT worldwide. Adventurers can level from 41 to 50, earn up to 10 additional talent points, brave new encounters in the Sunken Temple as a new 20-player raid dungeon, discover new runes and abilities, and more! Check out our previously published article
for more information.
Wrath Classic PvP Season Ending Soon
The current PvP season in Wrath Classic is ending soon. The evening before weekly maintenance, at 10:00 p.m. PDT (April 15), Season 8 will end. There will be an off-season period until Season 9 goes live.Please note that Arena Points will be converted to Honor when patch 4.4.0 releases.
News and Events This Week
Stay on top of all the upcoming news and in-game activities right here.
April 2
- April 1
(Event) Noblegarden Arrives (April 1 – April 8)
The feast of Noblegarden has arrived. The proving grounds of each race, the place where young heroes first test their strength, each holds cleverly hidden treasure eggs. How many can you find?
- (Promotion) New Promotion
- (Event) April’s Trading Post is Piratical— Yet, Spring Fresh!
April 4 April 5 April 7
- (Event) PvP Brawl: Cooking Impossible (April 2 – April 9)
- (Event) Legion Timewalking (April 2 – April 9)
While this event is active, players level 45 or higher may access a special Timewalking Dungeon Finder queue, which scales players and their items down to revisit past dungeons from the Legion expansion. While Timewalking, bosses will yield loot appropriate for a player’s natural level.
Stay tuned to the official World of Warcraft news site as we journey through the week together.