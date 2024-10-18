This Week in WoW - 12-Month Sub Bundle, New Twitch Drops & Transmog Savings

Catch up on the latest World of Warcraft
news with This Week in WoW
(TWiW)!
Subscribe to a Year of World of Warcraft® for a Get a Slew of Extra Goodies
Be a part of WoW
's 20th anniversary year and get the mystical new Startouched Furline Skyriding mount and several additional mounts and pets to add to your World of Warcraft
and WoW
Classic collection! Get four new mounts, a pet, and two exciting future items by purchasing a World of Warcraft® 12-Month Subscription
. Your subscription will give you access to Azeroth's expansive world, including World of Warcraft
and Cataclysm Classic
™.
The World of Warcraft 12-Month Subscription
offer includes upcoming Lunar New Year 6-month Subscription rewards
to be revealed and delivered on or before January 31, 2025. For players currently on a 12-month recurring subscription with a future renewal date, receive the mounts as a gift in the Battle.net desktop app at no additional charge, no later than October 31, 2024 (must be redeemed by April 30, 2025).Buy Now
Twitch Drop: Scramble to Get the Sand Scarab Pet on October 22!
“Easily mistaken for a common beetle, the sting of a sand scarab will quickly clear up the misconception should you be unlucky enough to be stung by one.”
Greetings, adventurers! With the release of the World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Celebration
, players can commemorate the occasion with new Twitch Drops
! Watch any World of Warcraft
stream on Twitch.tv from October 22, 10:00 a.m. PDT, until November 5, 10:00 a.m. PST, to earn the Sand Scarab
pet.Start Time:
October 22, 10:00 a.m. PDT (19:00 CEST)End Time:
November 5, 10:00 a.m. PST (19:00 CET)
Watch 4 hours
of World of Warcraft
content while these Twitch Drops are active on any channel to earn the Sand Scarab
pet.
Get Spooky for Hallow’s End: Save 50% on Transmogs and Toys
Hallow’s End is nearly here and if you want to look your ghoulish best for any costume party you’re invited to in Azeroth, then we’ve got you covered. All transmog appearances and toys* are now available to add to your in-game collection for a discount through October 31, 2024. Visit the Battle.net Shop Transmog section
or Toy section
and the in-game shop to add your next look or toy to your collection.
Head over to our previously published article
for a full list of the Transmogs and Toys that are available.
World of Warcraft Student Art Contest 2024
Blizzard Entertainment’s university relations and World of Warcraft
development teams are proud to present the 14th annual World of Warcraft Student Art Contest
! We’re calling on college and university students to submit original artwork or animations that would be a great fit for World of Warcraft
.
Share your creative vision of something we’ve never seen before that still fits within the World of Warcraft
universe. Online submission forms are available on our contest page as of October 14, and entries will be received up to 11:59 PM PST on January 26, 2025.
Please note that only current US and Canadian college and university students are eligible to win. Residents of Quebec, Canada, are not eligible to participate. For full details on the 2024 World of Warcraft Student Art Contest and to submit your entry, visit our previously published article
.
Follow along on the official World of Warcraft news site
for all the latest developments as we journey through the week together.