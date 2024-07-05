This Week in Warcraft - The Great Push Returns, New Warcraft Short Story, and More

Catch up on the latest World of Warcraft news from the last week in This Week in WoW
!
The Great Push Is Back in Dragonflight Season 4
The Great Push has returned for its second-ever full season in the final season of Dragonflight! Each weekend, six of the world’s top dungeoneers will have five hours to push the assigned dungeons as high as possible.
TGP pits the top players in the world against one another to test their limits and set records by pushing Mythic+ keystones as high as possible over the span of several weekends.
Each week of the Groups Stage brings with it six new teams of distinguished dungeoneers vying for a spot in the Global Finals and six unique sets of dungeons and affixes to be conquered. At the end of each Group weekend, the 3 teams with the fastest runs in the highest dungeons will qualify for a spot in the Global Finals and earn a shot at earning the lion’s share of the $200,000 prize pool!
Each weekend of The Great Push takes place over the span of 3 days, with a total of 15 hours of Tournament Play. Competitors will have five hours each day (including 20 minutes of required break time) to complete the assigned keystones at the highest level possible.
Details
Broadcast Start Time:
- Venue: The Great Push is taking place online, and with more opportunities to watch than ever before! Catch the main broadcast live over at Twitch.tv/Warcraft and YouTube.com/Warcraft, or enjoy a first-person perspective from your favorite team by tuning into a co-stream of their gameplay.
- Dates:
Group A - July 5 to July 7
- Group B - July 12 to July 14
- Global Finals - July 19 to July 21
10:00 am (PDT) / 7:00 pm (CEST) Prize Pool:
$260,000
The Great Push will be streamed live on the Warcraft Twitch
and YouTube
channels! Prepare for the action by reading more about the broadcast, including Hosts and Casters, in our previously published article
.
Warcraft Short Story: "Trials"
After several younglings are lost attempting their om’gora rites, Thrall begins questioning the value of the trials. The new generation places such emphasis on martial strength and battle prowess that they would risk death attempting the rites before they are ready.
Walking through Orgrimmar with his family, Thrall reflects on his son’s readiness for the trials, his own coming of age, and how to prepare this new generation to build on the legacy he and his friends started long ago.Read This Short Story by Jonathan Maberry
Character Restoration Temporarily Unavailable
Warbands are on the way to World of Warcraft®: The War Within™! In order to prepare all characters for the transition to the new system, which will occur during the pre-expansion content update, we will temporarily be disabling character restoration.
For those who would like to restore a previously deleted character, it is advised that you do so before the pre-expansion content update goes live. After the pre-expansion content update goes live, restoration of characters on your World of Warcraft account will be unavailable for a few weeks.
To restore a deleted character, log into World of Warcraft and click the Restore Character button on your character selection screen. Learn more from our support article
. Please be aware that any characters newly deleted during the pre-expansion content period will be unable to be restored during this period.
Learn more about Warbands in our previously published overview
.
