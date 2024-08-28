The Wow Variety Show Returns August 31st - Meet the Contestants

It’s showtime! The WoW Variety Show is back for The War Within
™ with an exciting Episode 4, broadcast live on August 31 live on YouTube and Twitch.
WoW Variety Show: Fight Back
In the latest episode of the WoW Variety Show, Warcraft Celebrity Contestants and Community Contestants will compete in five activities: a leveling competition, a scavenger hunt, a battleground blitz, a draw-and-guess segment, and a game show! Read on for full details about each activity, and find out which Warcraft celebrity contestants will be competing in this episode.Details
Activities
- Venue: Live Servers, Europe and The Americas
- Date: August 31
- Broadcast Start Time: 10:00am PDT / 7:00pm CEST
- Format: Four primary activities, One side activity
- Stream Location:YouTube.com/Warcraft and Twitch.tv/Warcraft
- Talent & Celebrity Contestants: Ziqo and Rookuri will be your hosts for the show, guiding you from activity to activity! Check out the Warcraft Celebrity Contestants competing in each activity.
- Leveling Race: First, four duos of Warcraft Celebrity Contestants will venture throughout The Ringing Deeps in a race to level up! Their journey will occasionally be disrupted by unique challenges from the Wheel of Warcraft. Each new affliction will come directly from the Void itself, and will present an additional obstacle along the way!
- Scavenger Hunt: Up next, Warcraft Celebrity and Community Contestants will travel through each zone in Khaz Algar to track down manifestations of Light and Void! Their journey will span across the Isle of Dorn, The Ringing Deeps, Hallowfall, and Azj-Kahet as they follow clues and solve riddles.
- Battleground Blitz: Once these forces have been discovered, Warcraft Celebrity and Community Contestants will unite forces and face off in a series of battlegrounds! Not only will the maps change each round, but contestants will also be shuffled between teams as they alternate between fighting for Light and Void. Points will be awarded to contestants per each victory, and the contestants that emerge at the top of the leaderboard will be crowned the champions!
- Faction Fight: The final activity of the show will feature the ultimate showdown between Light and Void, as two teams of Warcraft Celebrity Contestants face off in the Warcraft-themed game show – Faction Fight! Contestants will compete to answer survey questions based around the Warcraft universe and its community to earn the most points.
- Fast-Draw Duel: This creative side-activity is making a return in this episode, with a whole new selection of Warcraft Words themed after The War Within! Warcraft Community Contestants will alternate between drawing and guessing a selection of words to stave off the Void and fight back against its forces.
Tune in this weekend at YouTube.com/Warcraft
or Twitch.tv/Warcraft
, and follow along for more updates on the WoW Esports Twitter
.