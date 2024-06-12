The Whereabouts of Vereesa Windrunner - New Dialogue Option in Hallowfall

these developers must be some new fairy tale stuff ,that they made such an character as alleria to look like an drug addict ,sad to see they dont keep the same old wow vibes atleast in the important characters, thrall rasta incoming and so on...
That haircut screams: can i speak to your manager?
So either she's being moved towards the Arathi empire as an anti-peace character, or she's being shifted towards Quel'thalas as a part of the reunification of the elves in Midnight.Either sound interesting angles to take.
Given that, IIRC, part of Midnight’s narrative is resolving the “elf” story, my conjecture is that Vereesa is being reserved for that narrative, and is likely going to be the Alliance “lead” with possibly her counterpart being the Blood Elf paladin whose name escapes me for the moment. Kind of like how the Pandaren have an Alliance “rep” and a Horde “rep” but both represent a race that is a part of both factions.It is likely that Silvermoon may end up faction neutral, like Bel’ameth is faction neutral, to resolve the narrative that the High Elves were (and are) Alliance at the time of this writing, but that the majority had joined to Horde after the events of the Lich King and the High Elves rebranding themselves Blood Elves. With these sub-factions presumably “reuniting” in Midnight, and both calling Silvermoon their “home,” it is plausible to speculate that Silvermoon would be welcome to both factions as Bel’ameth is.Now, if Blizzard is going for the benches, and “elves” is inclusive, this should also (and I am WILDLY speculating here) include a reconciliation with the Night Elves and Nightborne - given that Tyrande, Malfurion and Thalryssa are generational cohorts and peers, and that many Night Elves and Nightborne are of a generation where blood kinship is a possibility. Also given the assistance “Alliance” gave Suramar (via Alliance characters through their class halls), then we may end up with Bel’Ameth, Silvermoon AND Suramar being faction neutral by the end of Midnight, and all the sundered kindred of the elves somewhat re-connected. But again, this is conjecture on my part - and I could very well be overly optimistic on Blizzard’s grand plan.But I do believe at the very least, Blizzard is looking to resolve the open issues between the high elves that remained with the Alliance but never became playable and the Blood Elves which were, IIRC, initially designed to provide a “pretty” race for the Horde (if I recall initial discussions at the time Burning Crusade launched - the Blood Elves were intended to give the Horde a more humanesque race, and the Draenei were originally intended to give the Alliance a more “monstery” race (if only in appearance). This decision caused no end of consternation with the player base who recalled high elves being an “Alliance” unit in the RTS and we have been having this discussion about playable high elves ever since. I think Midnight is intended to resolve this, and Blizzard’s ambiguity about “elves” could either be trying to obfuscate the narrative or may be indicating inclusion of ALL elves, in an attempt to wrangle all these disparate sub-races into a cohesive whole. We shall see - but at the very least, Vereesa is being held aside for the Midnight arc.
I LOVE Alleria's new hair. It's all business, all adventurer. Bad ass.
"She moved away..."That's code word for they forgot about her. She wouldn't abandon the Silverguard "years ago" without anyone knowing.
I realize this is nitpicky, but the author should check the definitions for capital and Capitol. They are not the same, and not interchangeable.
lol so many elves are randomly black now, so stupid. I especially love that they are so lazy that they make them black with white facial features, never change blizz