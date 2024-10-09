This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Where Are We Going Next? The News and 11.1 Hints on the PTR
Posted
21 minutes ago
by
Paryah
Taliesin and Evitel
cover the latest news in
The Weekly Reset
. This week, Evie's News Run Down as well as hints about 11.1 on the PTR...
World of Warcraft The War Within patch 11.0.5 is on the PTR with the 20th Anniversary event, but ALSO character interactions and dialogue pretty explicitly laying the foundation for the story and new patch zone of patch 11.1. Do you like Goblins? Do you like the Arathi? Do you like AIRSHIPS??? Then War Within's next major patch might just be for you.
Comment by
Olmos
on 2024-10-09T00:26:26-05:00
Really wish wowhead would stop spamming me with articles from these two.
Comment by
Shadere
on 2024-10-09T00:36:27-05:00
Really wish wowhead would stop spamming me with articles from these two.
They're the only good content creators in the whole community.
1
