The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: the War Within Alpha - All the News
The War Within
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Paryah
Taliesin and Evitel
cover the latest news in
The Weekly Reset
. This week they cover a possible timeline for the release of the War Within as well as the latest from the War Within Alpha.
World of Warcraft's The War Within Alpha has spent the week in the Ringing Depths with the new playable Earthen Dwarves. Kobalds, Minecarts, and lots and LOTS of Void creatures... We guide you through the Darkflame Cleft and Stonecore dungeons and point out the candle escort quest in the middle of the dungeon which everyone is going to hate. We also take a look at the War Within release date, Dragonflight patch 10.2.7's Darkheart quests, Dranei and Troll heritage armor quests and all the new datamining from TWW alpha. Join us for Taliesin and Evitel's Wondrous Wisdomshow.
Show Topics
Earthen Allied Race Unlock Requirements in The War Within - Post-Level 80 Campaign
Nerubian Raid Weapons, Feasts, Garden Tools - More Notable War Within Alpha Models
Gear Enchants with The War Within - Weapon Enchants, Cursed Enchants, Mount Speed Enchants
Xal'atath and the Skardryn - How the Harbinger Corrupts Dwarves
T&E have a
website
, you can catch them on their
Twitch Channel
for weekday streams and
YouTube
for more videos. You can also follow them on
Twitter
or even join their
Patreon
!
