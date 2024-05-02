The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: the War Within Alpha - All the News



World of Warcraft's The War Within Alpha has spent the week in the Ringing Depths with the new playable Earthen Dwarves. Kobalds, Minecarts, and lots and LOTS of Void creatures... We guide you through the Darkflame Cleft and Stonecore dungeons and point out the candle escort quest in the middle of the dungeon which everyone is going to hate. We also take a look at the War Within release date, Dragonflight patch 10.2.7's Darkheart quests, Dranei and Troll heritage armor quests and all the new datamining from TWW alpha. Join us for Taliesin and Evitel's Wondrous Wisdomshow.



Show Topics