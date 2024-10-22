This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: The 20th Anniversary Event!
Live
Posted
5 hr 2 min ago
by
Paryah
Taliesin and Evitel
cover the latest news in
The Weekly Reset
. This week, Evie's guide to WoW's 20th Anniversary Event!
World of Warcraft's 20th Anniversary is here with patch 11.0.5! No need to even own the War Within, come join in all the fun new timewalking dungeons and raids, events, world bosses, and make sure you know exactly how to get all the rewards you want! Like the reworked T2 armor sets (new judgment set included), new mounts and transmog, pets, and more!
Show Topics
The World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary Event Overview
Transform Into Famous Characters During the WoW 20th Anniversary Celebration
War Within Patch 11.0.5 Patch Notes - 20th Anniversary Celebration
T&E have a
website
, you can catch them on their
Twitch Channel
for weekday streams and
YouTube
for more videos. You can also follow them on
Twitter
or even join their
Patreon
!
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Comments on this news post are locked.
Sign In to Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post