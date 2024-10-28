This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Reviewing the 20th Anniversary Event...
Taliesin and Evitel
cover the latest news in
The Weekly Reset
. This week,
Evie's News Run Down
and reactions to the Anniversary event
WoW's big 20th Anniversary patch 11.0.5 is here! And People don't like it! But why? Could it be the fact that there... isn't much to do, and not enough rewards for doing it? We look at where Blizz went wrong, as well the new NINETY DOLLAR cash shop auction house / mailbox brutosaur mount and Evi's news roundup of the rest of the week's events
Show Topics
New Hallow's End Items for 2024 - Patched Harvester Transmog
Hallow's End (October 25 - November 8)
Raid Skip Quests Retroactively Account-Wide in Patch 11.0.5
New Shaman Glyph of Energetic Ascendance & Monk Glyph of Jab Now Available
T&E have a
website
, you can catch them on their
Twitch Channel
for weekday streams and
YouTube
for more videos. You can also follow them on
Twitter
or even join their
Patreon
!
