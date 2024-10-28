The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Reviewing the 20th Anniversary Event...



WoW's big 20th Anniversary patch 11.0.5 is here! And People don't like it! But why? Could it be the fact that there... isn't much to do, and not enough rewards for doing it? We look at where Blizz went wrong, as well the new NINETY DOLLAR cash shop auction house / mailbox brutosaur mount and Evi's news roundup of the rest of the week's events



