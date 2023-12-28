This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Pirates! Xal'atath! Pandas??! A 2024 Roadmap Special Report
43 minutes ago
Paryah
Taliesin and Evitel
released the
final episode of the Weekly Reset for 2023
a week ago... and then Blizzard released the roadmap for 2024. Of course they had to sit down and breakdown the roadmap before leaving for a Holiday vacation. Welcome to a special, last minute, edition of the Weekly Reset in which they discuss what is coming for World of Warcraft, along with their thoughts and predictions.
There's a new World of Warcraft 2024 ROADMAP revealing... PIRATES? in 10.2.6, the new fated season 4 and more! What is Pandamonium Timerunning? Will we see Xal'atath in the Dark Heart Harbinger quests? Will the Dranei heritage quests give us Broken customisations or allied race? Will the Troll Heritage armor quests finally sort out the story of Vol'jin? When will The War Within release and what are we hoping for from the WoW 20th anniversary event? Taliesin and Evitel break down the roadmap and give their views in this Weekly reset SPECIAL REPORT!
Show Topics
2024 World of Warcraft Roadmap Revealed
Patch 10.2.6 Announced for Early Spring - Skull and Crossbones Flag
Patch 10.2.7 Coming in Late Spring - Troll and Draenei Heritage Armor
Timerunning Pandamonium Event Teased in Patch 10.2.7 - Could Mists of Pandaria Challenge Modes Return?
The War Within Alpha Testing Begins Spring 2024
The War Within Pre-Patch Launches Early Summer 2024 - Warbands, Guild Updates, Dynamic Flight
World of Warcraft: The War Within Launches Late Summer/Early Fall 2024
