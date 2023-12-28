The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Pirates! Xal'atath! Pandas??! A 2024 Roadmap Special Report



There's a new World of Warcraft 2024 ROADMAP revealing... PIRATES? in 10.2.6, the new fated season 4 and more! What is Pandamonium Timerunning? Will we see Xal'atath in the Dark Heart Harbinger quests? Will the Dranei heritage quests give us Broken customisations or allied race? Will the Troll Heritage armor quests finally sort out the story of Vol'jin? When will The War Within release and what are we hoping for from the WoW 20th anniversary event? Taliesin and Evitel break down the roadmap and give their views in this Weekly reset SPECIAL REPORT!



Show Topics