The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Patch 10.2.5 and Then What?



World of Warcraft Dragonflight gets ready for a January 2024 launch for new patch 10.2.5 which will see the return of Gilneas and new Night Elf Capital Bel'Ameth open and playable... and shared between Horde and Alliance. People aren't happy. We also take a look at a potential whole year of no new raid and ask... will there be enough to do?



