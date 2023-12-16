The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Patch 10.2.5 and Then What?

If you want to do "shared" cities, then also do Ogrimmar and Stormwind.It makes no sense to just do the Kaldorei. It just looks like Blizzard just hates them and make them into naive $%^&*s instantly forgetting the Horde burning down their tree.
Best solution always is to never listen to nelf fans, worst fanbase in this game. Horde and Alliance worked together to safe the emerald dream and the new world tree but now complain when horde can also show up there.
Genuinely would be fine with all major faction cities being neutral to the opposite faction - just to let them walk around and visit any dungeon portals that may exist, but not use any of the facilities like portals or banks or innkeepers. Just because the Horde and Alliance are at peace doesn't mean player characters are always kill on sight. They could make us an ambassador and allow our characters, specifically, to visit 'enemy' cities under restrictions, without just having a tribe of tauren living in Stormwind or whatever.
It wasn't really "the Horde" that destroyed the tree. It was an extremist faction taken over by a depressed megalomaniac / fascist. There isn't really a permanent Horde, nor is there a permanent Alliance. Are we really going to hold Thrall responsible for the tree?
The night elves have the least reason to have a neutral city because the horde, yes the whole horde, just destroyed their home and wiped out there people and continued to fight for Sylvanas afterwards. There is no reason every other faction city shouldn't be completely neutral as well.
