The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Pandamonium! And Patch 10.2.7 PTR



WoW Remix Pandaria is testable this weekend on the World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.2.7 PTR. Darkheart gives us new Xal'atath quests (and models!!!!), Troll and Draenei heritage armor, and individual tabard designs. But it's really all about Pandamonium. We test and guide you through Remix: Pandaria and reveal how FINALLY WoW has found a way to not only fix leveling and Chromie Time, but unlock 20 years of past expansion content in a fun and evergreen way. It really is that good. So join us for the Weekly Reset; Taliesin and Evitel's Wondrous Wisdomshow!



