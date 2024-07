World of Warcraft The War Within is just hours away from it's prepatch going live, with class changes, warbands, skyriding and the prepatch event all becoming a wow reality at last! But today we want to look at World of Warcraft Chronicle : Volume 4 and some of the bizarre retcons and reveals that it contains. Like completely changing the BFA Kul Tiras and Zandalar timeline for no reason (bad) to confirming the existence of the fifth Old God for War Within (good).



We also round up the latest War Within Beta news including the mystery new login screen for War Within, and take in the drama regarding Blizzard's new Tank changes... are tanks doomed in War Within?



Show Topics