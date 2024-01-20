The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Gilneas, Epilogue, Follower Dungeons, and More Seeds of Renewal Content



World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.2.5 Seeds of Renewal is here with all the new features we were promised - Retaking Gilneas and Iridikron quests, New Night Elf capital Bel'ameth with its transmog treasures, Dragonriding dynamic flying all across Azeroth, the Outland Cup later, AI-controlled follower dungeons that let you run WoW instances solo and loads more. But what about what we WEREN'T promised? The new cinematics? The surprises? Taliesin and Evitel break the new patch down and look at the 10 best features.



