The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Gilneas, Epilogue, Follower Dungeons, and More Seeds of Renewal Content
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
Paryah
Taliesin and Evitel
cover the latest news in
The Weekly Reset
. This week they talk about Patch 10.2.5 including Bel'Ameth and Gilneas, as well as Follower Dungeons and everything else that we are getting to play with right now!
World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.2.5 Seeds of Renewal is here with all the new features we were promised - Retaking Gilneas and Iridikron quests, New Night Elf capital Bel'ameth with its transmog treasures, Dragonriding dynamic flying all across Azeroth, the Outland Cup later, AI-controlled follower dungeons that let you run WoW instances solo and loads more. But what about what we WEREN'T promised? The new cinematics? The surprises? Taliesin and Evitel break the new patch down and look at the 10 best features.
Show Topics
Follower Dungeons - Initial Daily Limit
New Pepe Costume Locations in Patch 10.2.5 - Dragon, Explorer, Tuskarr
Patch 10.2.5 Seeds of Renewal Patch Notes
Dig Into the Dragon Isles with the Azerothian Archives Public Event in Patch 10.2.5
T&E have a
website
, you can catch them on their
Twitch Channel
for weekday streams and
YouTube
for more videos. You can also follow them on
Twitter
or even join their
Patreon
!
Comment by
Lautner
on 2024-01-20T11:07:07-06:00
Love me some weekly reset!
