World of Warcraft The War Within Season 1 is Underway! We have normal and heroic Nerub-ar Palace raid (and ending cutscene cineamatic), Mythic Dungeons, and of course... DELVES! The expansion's new flagship feature came into its own this week as everyone from casual solo players to World First Raiders queued up with their coffer keys to get their level 8 bountiful gear. But it didn't exactly go to plan, as BLizz spent all week introducing huge new changes, leaving us wondering if anyone knows exactly what Delves are supposed to be



