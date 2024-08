World of Warcraft The War Within is just about ready to release! The pre-patch has seen huge updates and improvements to currency and gear collecting and is actually kind of fun now, and Threads of Destiny saw the first of the new "2.5D" animated cinematics launch, telling the story of Queen Ansurek and Xal'atath... lots of Xal'atath.



Elsewhere there was FURY at transmog changes from The War Within beta, which was met with swift dev changes and promises for patch 11.0.5 (which is already encrypted on the PTR), class changes, new Mythic+ affixes (Devoured) and the entire War Within SOUNDTRACK is now available to enjoy (Evi gives her top picks of World Soul Saga sounds).



Show Topics