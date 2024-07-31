The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Beta News, Pre-Patch Woes, Cinematic



World of Warcraft The War Within pre-patch 11.0 launched with Warbands, skyriding a few... teething difficulties that mean we are still waiting for Warband banks to work, and possibly some new talent trees too? In the meantime, there's debate to be had about the warband camp screen, new datamined War Within login screens, and the new official CINEMATIC, The Shadows Beneath, to talk about - featuring Earthen Dwarves, Faerin and the Arathi, Orweyna the Harronir, and Azjh Kahet. Plus we take a look at all the latest War Within beta updates and get ready for the Radiant Echoes pre-patch event this week.



Show Topics