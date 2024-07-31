This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: Beta News, Pre-Patch Woes, Cinematic
Live
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
Paryah
Taliesin and Evitel
cover the latest news in
The Weekly Reset
. This week they talk about news from the War Within Beta, the bugginess of the pre-patch, the new cinematic, and more...
World of Warcraft The War Within pre-patch 11.0 launched with Warbands, skyriding a few... teething difficulties that mean we are still waiting for Warband banks to work, and possibly some new talent trees too? In the meantime, there's debate to be had about the warband camp screen, new datamined War Within login screens, and the new official CINEMATIC, The Shadows Beneath, to talk about - featuring Earthen Dwarves, Faerin and the Arathi, Orweyna the Harronir, and Azjh Kahet. Plus we take a look at all the latest War Within beta updates and get ready for the Radiant Echoes pre-patch event this week.
Show Topics
New War Within Login Screen Datamined
New Gigantic Grrloc Mount Datamined in the War Within Beta - Likely In-Game Shop Mount
How To Obtain Recolors of the Stormrider's Attire Transmog from Heroic The War Within Edition
The War Within Official Cinematic | Shadows Beneath | World of Warcraft
